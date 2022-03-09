The 3-2-1 entering the C-USA quarterfinals against LA Tech

Dayvion McKnight attempts to score on Minnesota in the Asheville Championship. (The Asheville Championship)

Western Kentucky, who has won nine-of-their-last-ten to close out the regular season, completed a sweep of Marshall on Saturday to secure the No. 2 seed in C-USA's East Division as well as a bye to Thursday's quarterfinals game against LA Tech. The Hilltoppers will need to win three games in the course of three days to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Here's three observations, two questions and one prediction ahead of the C-USA quarterfinals.

Three Observations:

1. Dayvion McKnight and Camron Justice are key Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight and graduate guard Camron Justice have been key to Western Kentucky's success this season. Even in the midst of a five-game losing streak in which the Hilltoppers dropped below .500 on the season, both McKnight and Justice were carrying the offense every game. In the final stretch of play, McKnight and Justice have been incredibly significant, leading WKU to nine victories out of 10, a no. 2 seed and a bye to the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament. If McKnight or Justice has a cold shooting night, the result could be season-ending. 2. Jamarion Sharp is the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year for a reason Junior center Jamarion Sharp has evolved so much as a player, becoming a much different player heading into tomorrow's quarterfinals game than he was at the beginning of the season. The former JUCO center has without a doubt, left his mark in the college basketball landscape. Sharp, who earned the C-USA Player of the Week award on Monday, also earned C-USA All-Defensive Team honors and C-USA Defensive Player of the Year. Sharp consistently assists the Hilltoppers' on defense and is currently leading the nation in blocks with 142 and blocks per game with 4.6. 3. WKU is unlikely to punch their ticket to the championship game The Hilltoppers will need to win three games in three days to clinch their 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. This will be most difficult, considering the Hilltoppers will face off against LA Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals. A victory over LA Tech will send the Hilltoppers to the semifinals, where they will face North Texas, the former C-USA Champions and No. 1 seed in the west. The Mean Green defeated Western Kentucky in the 2021 championship game and also recorded a 65-60 win over the Hilltoppers this season. The road back to the C-USA Championship game will be a bumpy one.

Two Questions:

1. Can Camron Justice exceed expectations in his first C-USA Tournament? Justice has been one of the most reliable players on WKU's roster this season as he quickly became one of the leading scorers once he became eligible. Justice played for Western Kentucky in the 2019-2020 season but was unable to play in the C-USA Tournament, due to it being cancelled. This means that Thursday night will be Justice's first C-USA Tournament contest. Justice, who has been granted the opportunity to make up for the tournament he didn't play, could perhaps prove himself in this tournament. Justice has been solid from beyond the arc this season and efficiency and consistency from three will be necessary for the Hilltoppers in their challenging bracket. 2. How will the Hilltoppers respond to solid defense? WKU has come back from a five-game losing streak to become one of the stronger C-USA teams this season, but against UAB, North Texas, Middle Tennessee and even LA Tech, the Hilltopppers struggled to produce consistent offense. If WKU advances to the semifinals, North Texas' defense could cause issues for the Hilltopper offense.

One Prediction: