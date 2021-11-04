The 3-2-1 entering the Middle Tennessee game
Three observations, two questions, and one prediction heading into the Hilltoppers rivalry showdown with Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
THREE OBSERVATIONS:
1. Zappe continues pursuit of single-season passing record.
The year 2015 is when Brandon Doughty shattered the Western Kentucky's single-season passing record with 5,055 yards. Bailey Zappe currently sets at 3,407 yards through eight games and if he continues at his current 425 yards per game average that would put him at 5,107 yards by the end of the regular season.
Western Kentucky is also hoping to play two additional games this season as they are vying for bowl eligibility and a chance to play in the Conference-USA championship game.
If either or both scenarios play out, expect Zappe to not only break the WKU record but contend for the C-USA single-season yardage passing record held by Houston's Case Keenum, who threw for 5,671 yards back in 2009.
2. A look at how much the Hilltoppers' offensive production has improved in yards per play compared to previous seasons.
Here are the coordinators and the yards per play number by year:
Junior Adams, 2018: 5.0
Bryan Ellis, 2019: 5.6
Bryan Ellis, 2020: 4.6
Zach Kittley, 2021: 7.2
3. Hilltoppers climbing their way to the top of the C-USA East Division.
With WKU's 45-14 win over Charlotte last week, the Hilltoppers leapfrogged the 49ers in the C-USA East standings and are now tied with Marshall and Florida Atlantic with 3-1 conference records.
WKU will finish the regular season at home against Florida Atlantic on November 20th and at Marshall on November 27th.
The Owls and Thundering Herd will go toe-to-toe down in Boca Raton on Saturday, so the cream of the crop of the East Division will slowly start to rise to the top in the coming weeks.
TWO QUESTIONS:
1. Can the defense continue to show improvement?
Western Kentucky's defense still ranks toward the bottom half of all FBS teams at 103rd overall. However, the Hilltoppers' defense has improved the last two games by allowing just 290 total yards against FIU and 319 last week versus Charlotte.
Helton noted during Monday's press conference that defensive coordinator Maurice Crum and his staff have done a job of changing looks and creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The Hilltoppers recorded seven sacks against Florida International and three against Charlotte.
If the defense continues to improve, WKU will be tough to beat the rest of the regular season.
2. Will the running game respond?
Western Kentucky's running game had a bit of a setback last week against Charlotte, accumulating just 76 yards on the ground.
That came after three consecutive games against UTSA, Old Dominion, and FIU where the Hilltoppers' run game averaged 139 yards per game.
We all know the up-tempo passing game is the focal point of WKU's offense, but a complimentary running game to go along with it will always keep an opposing defense on their toes.
PREDICTION:
DeAngelo will record a sack in his fourth straight game.
The veteran edge rusher has put together an impressive three-game stretch where he has recorded at least one sack in each contest.
Against Old Dominion, FIU, and Charlotte - Malone has tallied 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Malone has also been the highest-rated defensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, in two of the last three games. He graded a 89.8 against Charlotte and an 80.7 versus Old Dominion.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.