The 3-2-1 entering the Middle Tennessee game

Three observations, two questions, and one prediction heading into the Hilltoppers rivalry showdown with Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

1. Zappe continues pursuit of single-season passing record.

The year 2015 is when Brandon Doughty shattered the Western Kentucky's single-season passing record with 5,055 yards. Bailey Zappe currently sets at 3,407 yards through eight games and if he continues at his current 425 yards per game average that would put him at 5,107 yards by the end of the regular season.

Western Kentucky is also hoping to play two additional games this season as they are vying for bowl eligibility and a chance to play in the Conference-USA championship game.

If either or both scenarios play out, expect Zappe to not only break the WKU record but contend for the C-USA single-season yardage passing record held by Houston's Case Keenum, who threw for 5,671 yards back in 2009.

2. A look at how much the Hilltoppers' offensive production has improved in yards per play compared to previous seasons.

Here are the coordinators and the yards per play number by year:

Junior Adams, 2018: 5.0

Bryan Ellis, 2019: 5.6

Bryan Ellis, 2020: 4.6

Zach Kittley, 2021: 7.2

3. Hilltoppers climbing their way to the top of the C-USA East Division.

With WKU's 45-14 win over Charlotte last week, the Hilltoppers leapfrogged the 49ers in the C-USA East standings and are now tied with Marshall and Florida Atlantic with 3-1 conference records.

WKU will finish the regular season at home against Florida Atlantic on November 20th and at Marshall on November 27th.

The Owls and Thundering Herd will go toe-to-toe down in Boca Raton on Saturday, so the cream of the crop of the East Division will slowly start to rise to the top in the coming weeks.