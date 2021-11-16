The 3-2-1 heading into WKU's matchup against Memphis

Three observations, two questions and one prediction ahead of WKU's fourth regular-season contest at No. 11 Memphis Tigers on Friday night.

Three Observations:

1. The Hilltoppers are not a particularly strong first-half shooting team

Since the 2021-22 season began, WKU (1-2) has struggled to stay consistent in the first half as they have trailed all of their opponents at halftime this season. Against Alabama State, WKU trailed by as much as 14 points and shot only 48.1% (13-27), shot 25.0% (2-8) from three-point range and were 30% (3-10) from the free throw line. Against Minnesota, WKU was only 35.7% from the field in the first half, 2-10 from the three-point line and were 33.3% (1-3) from the free throw line. In the Asheville Championship finale against South Carolina, WKU shot 31.0% (9-29) from the field, 25.0% (3-12) from long range and were 33.3% (3-9) from the free throw line.

2. The Hilltoppers have dominated opponents in producing less turnovers

Over the course of three games, the Hilltoppers have managed to stay below opponents in turnovers. In the first game of the season, WKU had turnover troubles in the first half but managed to get that under control in the second half. They had 17 turnovers while Alabama State had 23. In last Friday's game against Minnesota, WKU had 10 turnovers while Minnesota produced 12. Against South Carolina, WKU had only 18 turnovers compared to 24 for the Gamecocks. The Hilltoppers have proven they value their possessions more than their opponents at the early stage of the season.

3. WKU needs to win the rebounding battle

WKU's last two losses were certainly impacted by the lack of rebounding. In the season opener, both WKU and Alabama State grabbed 37 rebounds a piece. On Friday, WKU was outrebounded by the Golden Gophers 39-34 and South Carolina outrebounded WKU 46-28 in Sunday's defeat. Opponents are currently grabbing 40.7% of all rebounds while WKU is 33.0% in rebounding. So far, sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight has been the best rebounder, grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game with 15 defensive rebpunds and five offensive rebounds for a total of 20 rebounds.

Two Questions:

1. Is WKU a tournament team?

Sure, we're only three games into the season, but right now Western Kentucky doesn't resemble a tournament team. The Hilltoppers are currently averaging 70.0 points per game while allowing 74 to their opponents. With WKU's current 33.0% rebounding and their opponents 40.7% rebounding, there is no chance that WKU could last in a tournament setting. With the season only entering its third week of games, the Hilltoppers have plenty of time to clean things up. The addition of Camron Justice to the team will definitely have a positive impact in getting the team's performance on the right track and add some quality depth to the bench.

2. Who else will step up and lead the Hilltoppers' offensively?

Over the course of three games, sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight and senior forward Jairus Hamilton have shown promise as they have showcased their athleticism and ability to carry a team on their shoulders. On last Friday night's game against Minnesota, McKnight led a comeback effort in the second half with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Shelbyville, Kentucky native scored 22 points in the first half and 28 in the second. McKnight's performance was only the 13th time nationally since 2010 that a player had 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. McKnight also posted 19 points against Alabama State, but was held in-check by South Carolina with just 11. Hamilton has also been a reliable offensive player as he scored 21 points against Alabama State. Hamilton's performance wasn't as explosive against South Carolina but he did manage to score 12 points against Minnesota. As of now, sophomore guard Sherman Brashear (3 ppg) and junior center Jamarion Sharp (3.3 ppg) are underperforming in scoring points. During the exhibition game against Campbelllsville, Sharp grabbed 14 points and seven rebounds. The 7-foot, five center has been surprisingly quiet since then. Since the season began, Sharp has only scored 10 points but has managed to be one of the team's leading rebounders with 16. Brashear came off the bench in the first game of the season and hit two consecutive three-pointers. Since then, he has been relatively quiet with limited minutes. Obviously, Western Kentucky's roster is thin right now as Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams is still awaiting his eligibility status from the NCAA while highly-touted freshman guard Zion Harmon is out for personal reasons. If Williams becomes eligible, that would be an obvious game-changer. He led the Bearcats in scoring last season, averaging 14.3 points per game.

One Prediction:

Camron Justice will have an impactful performance against Memphis