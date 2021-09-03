The Five: Five Things We Learned from WKU's Dismantling of UT Martin, 59-21
It's football time again and the Tops are already making noise. The first game against OVC opponent, UT Martin, showed some good things as well as some areas for the concern.
Let's dive in and discuss.
SLOW COOKING
Usually the first games of the season for WKU can either go one of two ways: a total annihilation of the opponent or a stunning defeat at the hands of a lesser conference foe. I'm not going to lie, but for the first 8 minutes of Thursday's game, I was sure that the latter would happen. WKU's defense taking a strong punch from UT Martin to take a 7-0 lead, followed up with Bailey Zappe's second pass in a WKU uniform landed in the hands of a Skyhawk, gave me pause. We have seen this story before and it usually doesn't go in our favor. Luckily, it just took the first part of the first quarter for WKU to get it together.
The challenge will be to start off faster next week. Army is different beast. Considering the circumstances of being on the road in West Point, NY, playing on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will provide an emotional setting. The Black Knights will be keyed up and ready to beat WKU from the first kick off. So a fast start next week will be crucial for the Tops if they want to go up 2-0 in this young season.
COLOR ME IMPRESSED
I bet you were waiting for the immediate Bailey Zappe name pun to start this article. (Don't worry because they are coming. Its a long season, so be patient.) Zappe had so much hype surrounding him and if his game would translate over from FCS' Houston Baptist to the FBS level. Well, I think we have our answer. Sure, the record books will show that Zappe had an interception to start off his time in Topperland, it will also show that he was near perfect after that.
Zappe's 28-of-35 pass performance had us reminiscing of the days of Jeff Brohm's high octane aerial assault. Zappe managed to etch his name in the history book as well by throwing the most touchdowns in one game at the Houch and tying for second most touchdowns in a game by a Topper quarterback. This kid appears to be the real deal. He has a great arm and is smart in his reads of the field. He will only be able to keep this level of success if his offensive line keeps doing the job for him.
UT Martin's line is not the biggest the Tops will face this season. So the frontline will need to make sure Zappe has the space and time he needs to be accurate and to find his flashing receivers on the run rather than running for his life.
Coach Tyson Helton will also need more from his running back room. Every game the Tops should have at least one 100-yard back in order to keep defenses on their heels. Otherwise, it will be easy for a defensive coordinator to key in on the air game and just play the pass effectively.
INTERIOR REDESIGN
WKU's defense was stout most of the game. However, there are some issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later. The Skyhawks are not a very good running team as evidenced by their play last season. UT Martin barely averaged 100 yards on the ground in 2020. However, against the Tops, 201 yards came from the running game.
UT Martin's Peyton Logan and Jordan Castleberry each broke off runs of 20+ yards and consistently took advantage of WKU's weak interior line play or holes in the coverage. Right now, this isn't necessarily a problem. If you can just outscore your opponent, then this may not even be something we speak of again. But if WKU is in a dogfight against a team who can ram the ball down your throat and the Tops offense is sputtering, then this could be the difference between an L and a W. We saw that last year where WKU gave away games because stopping the run was an issue that wasn't adequately addressed.
As the season progresses, the Tops will need to make sure opposing running backs aren't allowed to see daylight and make it to the end zone.
LAY OFF THE PENALTIES
Another thing... penalties. Look its the first game of the season so I respect the fact that football tends to be sloppier as adjustments are made and mistakes happen. That being said, the Tops have to be cleaner. Eight penalties for nearly 70 yards could prove costly in closer game. A couple of those penalties came from delay of games, which can be questionable at best. Every penalty matters and can swing the balance of the game at the drop of a dime.
SIMON SAYS
Obviously, the Sterns brothers will be familiar and favorite targets of Bailey Zappe, but one of his most effective weapons will come in the form of Josh Simon. Although he only caught 3 balls, 2 of them were for touchdowns. The 6'5, 240 pound tight end is a difference maker when he is on the field, much like former Topper, Tyler Higbee, whom he passed for 5th all time on the tight end receptions list on Thursday. Simon has a knack for finding the ball and stretching out the field for the quarterback. Simon was able to excel last year with Tyrell Pigrome (you know, Piggy T... remember that guy?) under center. Now, with a quarterback who has a "pass first" mentality and a Offensive Coordinator in Zach Kittley, who will open up the offensive playbook, expect a breakout season for Simon.
****
