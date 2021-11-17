The Hilltoppers prepare for nationally-ranked Memphis

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight and graduate guard Camron Justice spoke to members of the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Hilltoppers' upcoming matchup against the No. 11 nationally ranked Memphis Tigers (3-0) on Friday night. The Hilltoppers last matchup against Memphis was in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Nov. 26 last season. WKU defeated Memphis 75-69.

"We're headed to Memphis now. Those who followed Memphis know that Memphis is one of the better teams in the country." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury discussed what he knew about Memphis, describing the team's efficiency in dribbling, passing and shooting the basketball. Stansbury communicated that his team needed to get off to a better start on Friday. The head coach also briefly touched on how his team hasn't been performing as effectively offensively in the first half and how that cannot happen in Friday night's game.



You need to get off to a better start. You're going to be in their home environment now. So it's not a neutral site game, it's their home environment — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury talked about how Memphis has quite a few weapons at their disposal and that scoring baskets early in the game will be important because the Tigers will pressure them. Stansbury communicated the strength of the Tigers' defense and how it will be a challenge without some offensive control.

"We've got to be able to control that game a little bit offensively. They're really good defensively but you gotta be able to control the game some offensively." — Rick Stansbury

Rebounding was another key topic Stansbury talked about as he discussed his team's rebounding performance against South Carolina. Although, the team didn't perform perfectly with rebounding, Stansbury was pleased with the amount of offensive boards his team picked up. Stansbury briefly discussed last season's 75-69 win over Memphis in the Bad Mowers Crossover Class. The win last year won't be a factor this year because of how different the Tigers roster is now compared to last season.

On the offensive rebounding part of it, we were the best we'd been. I came out of that game proud of the way our guys battled against those big guys." — Rick Stansbury

McKnight and Justice also sat down to discuss the upcoming matchup against the Tigers and what they will need to do to come out of Friday night with a win. Justice spoke up first, discussing the upcoming matchup against Memphis and what the team currently knows about them.

"I think a couple guys sat down and watched the game last night to get a feel for them but as of right now, we don't really know too much detail." — Camron Justice

McKnight talked about how his team is full of talent and that if his team comes out and performs well, he is confident in a victory. McKnight also discussed how his 34-point performance against Minnesota was due to the hard work from his teammates and testing his shot.

"Like Cam says, good team, good players. We just gotta come out and and play our game and do as coach says and I think we'll come out on top." — Dayvion McKnight

McKnight also said that the team needed to stay focused in the first half in order to get off to a good start against the Tigers.

"Really focus. I feel like like we need to focus more coming off pregame warmup. Start the game how we need to." — Dayvion McKnight

In addition to discussing the upcoming Memphis matchup, Justice took a moment to talk about what it was like to return to the team.

"It's kind of just like a surreal moment right now. I don't even know if it's processed into my mindset yet that I'm really back playing again." — Camron Justice