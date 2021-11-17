The Hilltoppers prepare for nationally-ranked Memphis
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight and graduate guard Camron Justice spoke to members of the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Hilltoppers' upcoming matchup against the No. 11 nationally ranked Memphis Tigers (3-0) on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers last matchup against Memphis was in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Nov. 26 last season. WKU defeated Memphis 75-69.
Stansbury discussed what he knew about Memphis, describing the team's efficiency in dribbling, passing and shooting the basketball. Stansbury communicated that his team needed to get off to a better start on Friday.
The head coach also briefly touched on how his team hasn't been performing as effectively offensively in the first half and how that cannot happen in Friday night's game.
Stansbury talked about how Memphis has quite a few weapons at their disposal and that scoring baskets early in the game will be important because the Tigers will pressure them.
Stansbury communicated the strength of the Tigers' defense and how it will be a challenge without some offensive control.
Rebounding was another key topic Stansbury talked about as he discussed his team's rebounding performance against South Carolina. Although, the team didn't perform perfectly with rebounding, Stansbury was pleased with the amount of offensive boards his team picked up.
Stansbury briefly discussed last season's 75-69 win over Memphis in the Bad Mowers Crossover Class. The win last year won't be a factor this year because of how different the Tigers roster is now compared to last season.
McKnight and Justice also sat down to discuss the upcoming matchup against the Tigers and what they will need to do to come out of Friday night with a win.
Justice spoke up first, discussing the upcoming matchup against Memphis and what the team currently knows about them.
McKnight talked about how his team is full of talent and that if his team comes out and performs well, he is confident in a victory.
McKnight also discussed how his 34-point performance against Minnesota was due to the hard work from his teammates and testing his shot.
McKnight also said that the team needed to stay focused in the first half in order to get off to a good start against the Tigers.
In addition to discussing the upcoming Memphis matchup, Justice took a moment to talk about what it was like to return to the team.
The Hilltoppers hit the road to take on the Memphis Tigers this Friday night. The opening tip is set for 7 p.m.
