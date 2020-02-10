Here are three observations, two questions and one prediction heading into Western Kentucky’s Lonestar State swing this week at Texas-El Paso (Thursday) and Texas-San Antonio (Saturday).

Three observations

1. That was a good way to bounce back.

After going to Florida and dropping a pair of games at Florida Atlantic and Florida International, the Hilltoppers bounced back – and in a big way – this past week by earning home wins against Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss. In last week’s 3-2-1 I predicted WKU to split, but it stepped up and proved me wrong with two important victories.

2. They’re in the top pod – which is important.

By defeating both La. Tech and USM, WKU locked up a spot in the top pod for Conference USA’s upcoming Bonus Play – meaning it’ll play the other top teams in the league to close out the regular season. While the Toppers’ opponents, dates and times for Bonus Play will be released Sunday, it’s important for them to already be in that top pod.

3. Cam Justice was Cam Justice again.

We all know that Camron Justice has been dealing with a back injury for weeks and that he’s been playing on and off during the process. Well, in this past week’s homestand, it appeared that he’s back as he looked like his normal self on the court. I’m not saying that Justice is fully healed, but you could definitely tell that he’s getting into a good flow.

Two questions

1. Just how good is Carson Williams?

I mean, the guy can play. I knew Williams was a stud in high school and was good at Northern Kentucky, but he’s done nothing but impress me so far into his WKU career. The guy never takes a play off when he’s on the court and shows a toughness and drive that can’t be matched. Seriously – just how good is he?

2. Can the Tops sweep the Texas swing?

Like Rick Stansbury always tells us – it’s hard to go on the road and win in Conference USA. But I feel good about this trip, and I honestly think WKU can come back to Bowling Green with a pair of wins. UTEP and UTSA are both solid teams – especially UTSA with the scoring threat of Jhivvan Jackson – but I think it could be a successful trip for WKU.

One prediction

I’ll make this short and sweet this week: WKU will beat both UTEP and UTSA. Book it, Vegas.