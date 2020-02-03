Here are three observations, two questions and one prediction heading into Western Kentucky’s big Conference USA homestand this week against Louisiana Tech (Thursday) and Southern Miss (Saturday).

Three observations

1. That Florida swing didn’t go well.

It’s safe to say that WKU’s road swing in Florida didn’t go as it had hoped. The Hilltoppers played sloppy, inconsistent basketball in two games at Florida Atlantic and Florida International and came back to Bowling Green with back-to-back losses.

2. The bench must produce – simple as that.

With standout center Charles Bassey sidelined for the remainder of the season and sharpshooting guard Camron Justice still battling – and missing time – with a back injury, WKU can’t go very deep on its bench. However, the guys that are coming off that bench must produce – simple as that. The bench – Justice, Jeremiah Gambrell and Isaiah Cozart – didn’t score a single point at either FAU or FIU.

3. Josh Anderson is on a roll.

Josh Anderson is doing everything he can right now for the Hilltoppers. He scored a game-high 20 points at FAU and followed that performance up with 14 points and 10 rebounds at FIU. During the FAU broadcast on Stadium, analyst Doug Gottlieb labeled Anderson ‘the best athlete in Conference USA.’

Two questions

1. Will WKU get any bench production this week?

To me, that’s the biggest question heading into a crucial week – who is going to step up off the bench? WKU simply can’t win many games with just its starting five – guys must come off the bench and play roles while on the court … and produce in the process.

2. What is Cam’s status?

I wrote in last week’s 3-2-1 article that I believed Justice was back, but he ended up getting banged up again at FAU and missed the FIU game – which isn’t good news for WKU. Justice plays a very important role for the Toppers, and they need him more now than ever. We’ll see if he’s good to go this week or not.

One observation

This is an important week for WKU with Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss both coming to Diddle. Both teams are pretty solid, and the Toppers will have their work cut out for them. Just by judging how it performed in Florida and with the bench situation how it is, I don’t see WKU winning both of these games this week. I think the Tops will lose to Tech but bounce back vs. USM. We’ll see.