Here are three observations, two questions and a prediction regarding Western Kentucky basketball as the team has the week off due to its scheduled series against Old Dominion being postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Monarchs' program.

Three observations

1.) This team is pretty good.

I think anyone who has watched WKU play this season can say the same. Rick Stansbury's squad is really, really good – and they're playing some pretty good basketball right now.

The Hilltoppers are currently 13-4 overall, 6-2 in Conference USA play and coming off a series sweep at rival Middle Tennessee. They've won four straight after also sweeping rival Marshall the week before.

It doesn't help not playing this week because it has a lot of momentum on its side, but WKU can use this week to get some extra rest and practice before traveling to Florida Atlantic next week.

2.) Charles Bassey is absolutely dominating.

He's playing like a first-round NBA Draft pick, and he'll be one if he keeps it up.

An All-American candidate, Bassey is averaging 17.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game and has recorded 11 double-doubles this season. As of Jan. 25, Bassey is leading the nation in total rebounds (195), dunks (43), double-doubles and blocks (55).

Bassey was named to the Wooden Award Player of the Year Midseason Top 25 watch list, as well as the Naismith Trophy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch lists.

3.) Phil Cunningham did a nice job coaching last week.

With Stansbury out last week feeling under the weather, associate head coach Phil Cunningham stepped in to serve as WKU's main coach in the team's pair of games at MTSU – and he impressed.

Cunningham is a longtime assistant coach, and also served as Troy's head coach from 2013-19. He understands the game, is a great Xs and Os coach and it's clear that he connects with the players. Having Coach Cunningham on staff is a great thing for WKU.