Here are three observations, two questions and one prediction on Western Kentucky basketball entering the Conference USA Tournament later this week.

Three observations

1. That was a big win heading to Frisco.

WKU went to Miami over the weekend and took care of business, earning a hard-fought 91-85 win over Florida International to conclude the regular season.

FIU is a tough team, and that’s a big win – especially momentum wise – for the Hilltoppers heading to the league tournament this week in Frisco, Texas.

2. Another 20-win season.

Winning 20-plus games in a season isn’t an easy task, but WKU has achieved the feat not just once, but now 46 times. With the Toppers’ win at FIU, the team recorded its 46th 20-win season in program history.

Only Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and Louisville have more 20-win seasons than WKU. That’s pretty impressive.

3. The path to the title won’t be an easy one.

WKU will have to win three games in three days this week in order to win the Conference USA Tournament and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament – and the No. 2 seed Toppers’ path to the title won’t be easy.

They must first face No. 7 UAB/No. 10 UTSA in the quarterfinals on Thursday, then most likely meet No. 3 Louisiana Tech in the semifinals on Friday. Either top-seeded North Texas or No. 4 Charlotte will probably be the opponent for Saturday’s championship.

Two questions

1. Can WKU win three games in three days?

I honestly don’t know. I believe this team can do it, but it’s just going to take a lot in order to do so. The Hilltoppers must play their best basketball of the season – in every aspect – in order to leave Frisco with a trophy and ticket to the Big Dance.

2. How well will the Tops be represented in Frisco?

WKU’s fanbase travels quite well to postseason tournaments and games, and I think there’ll be a pretty good turnout this week in Frisco. It’s Spring Break at WKU, so that allows for both faculty and students to attend the tournament, too.

One prediction

I’m not going to say whether or not I think WKU will win the tournament, but I will say that I expect the Hilltoppers to be playing in the championship game come Saturday. We’ll see what happens.

Happy March, folks.