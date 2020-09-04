A synopsis of what Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said to the media on Thursday.

"What he's coming from at Maryland and what we do are pretty big differences. He needs to continue to master the game plan. We are really on practice five when it comes to preparing for Louisville and thankfully we got another week."

- Said Louisville is a really talented bunch on defense from playing them last year.

- Mentions Louisville losing good guys up front, but have recruited well and knows they will have good defensive lineman.

- Said Louisville has two good linebackers that fly around and make plays. Mentions the cornerback transfer from Liberty (Kei'Trel Clark) and heard he's had a good camp for them.

- Mentioned getting Josh Simon becoming a better blocker this offseason and knowing where the ball is suppose to go. Also said a year in the weight room has helped in terms of getting stronger.

- Expects another big year from Jahcour Pearson.

- Said Pigrome has responded well when he makes mistakes in practice or in a scrimmage setting. Mentions Pigrome being a more elusive runner and has a better arm than Ty Storey from last year.