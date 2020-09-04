Thursday chat: Bryan Ellis
A synopsis of what Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said to the media on Thursday.
BRYAN ELLIS
- Said Louisville is a really talented bunch on defense from playing them last year.
- Mentions Louisville losing good guys up front, but have recruited well and knows they will have good defensive lineman.
- Said Louisville has two good linebackers that fly around and make plays. Mentions the cornerback transfer from Liberty (Kei'Trel Clark) and heard he's had a good camp for them.
- Mentioned getting Josh Simon becoming a better blocker this offseason and knowing where the ball is suppose to go. Also said a year in the weight room has helped in terms of getting stronger.
- Expects another big year from Jahcour Pearson.
- Said Pigrome has responded well when he makes mistakes in practice or in a scrimmage setting. Mentions Pigrome being a more elusive runner and has a better arm than Ty Storey from last year.
