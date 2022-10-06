InsideHilltopperSports.com recaps what Traylor said about his team and Western Kentucky from his press conference earlier this week.

UTSA scored two big wins over the Hilltoppers last season. That included a 49-41 victory on December 3rd in a raucous Alamodome in the Conference USA title game.

After a tough 34-27 home loss to Troy, Western Kentucky (3-2, 1-0) is looking to bounce back this Saturday, however, that task won't be easy against UTSA (3-2, 1-0) on the road in the Alamodome.

- In terms of players coming off injuries, Traylor noted that there is a chance they'll have a couple of more faces available for Western Kentucky. There is always game-time decisions that can surprise you and you never know.

- On being the No. 1 passing offense in college football: "Yeah, we had kind of prepared for that all offseason." Had a lot of players that have played together for a long time.

- Says he expects Austin Reed to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Notes that Reed is the No. 4 quarterback in the country in terms of offensive production while Frank Harris is No. 2 in the country.

- Mentioned Tyson Helton has done a great job there. Says they are averaging 44 points a game and they keep putting up big stats offensively even with the quarterback losses and coordinators.

- Traylor mentions that quarterback Frank Harris and all three receivers could come back next season if they wanted, but haven't had discussions on next year yet.

- Noted that Western Kentucky's offense is very similar to what they faced last year. They get the ball out very fast. They are up-tempo. Have a lot of schemes and different things they do. Traylor says they are exciting and he enjoys watching WKU's offense. He steals stuff from them all the time. Very impressed with what they do offensively.

- Traylor said WKU is "really good" defensively as well and that doesn't get talked about enough.

- Says that Austin Reed has a bigger arm than Bailey Zappe. On Reed, "he can really throw it and it comes out quick." Says WKU did a really good job of finding him. Have a lot of respect for his game and their receivers.

- Traylor says Western Kentucky is a couple of plays away from being undefeated.

- Notes that facing each other twice last season helps both teams in terms of familiarity. Says they don't think they beat WKU last year if they didn't have 45,000 at the Alamodome. Hopes they can get the same amount of fans back for Saturday's game.