Chidi Afam is another local prospect on WKU's radar
South Warren (Ky.) is one of the few high schools in the state to utilize the tight end position in their offense. A mixture of size, hands and physicality Chidi Afam could be the next great tight end at WKU.
With names like Deon Yelder, Tyler Higbee and Jack Doyle currently in the NFL, there's certainly good reason for why WKU is sometimes known as "Tight End U."
"I like the way they use the tight end position," said Afam. "They do a mixture things with them, and I could definitely see myself as a part of that."
South Warren runs a high-powered spread offense in which five pass catchers can be split out wide on any given play. Afam lines up in the slot and on the line of scrimmage, putting his hands and body to use.
"A little bit of everything. I like to be diverse," said Afam when asked about what he brings to a college offense. "Route running, perimeter blocking, I can do it all."
It's not often you see a big guy with size and speed like Afam being used in a high school offense. Also playing linebacker on the defensive side, Afam is not afraid to put people on the ground, showing great physicality.
When asked who he likes to model his game after Afam confidently answered, "Trey Burton. I'm a Chicago Bears fan."
Let's not forget Burton was not only a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the passer in the famous "Philly Special" in that very Super Bowl.
"I love Western, it's a great school," claimed Afam when asked about his visits to The Hill. "They got everything I like in a college atmosphere."
Afam has currently been offered a preferred walk-on spot on WKU's 2020 roster as a Tight End. He is also receiving interest from smaller in state schools Centre College and Lindsey Wilson College, but has not yet made his commitment.