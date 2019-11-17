South Warren (Ky.) is one of the few high schools in the state to utilize the tight end position in their offense. A mixture of size, hands and physicality Chidi Afam could be the next great tight end at WKU.

With names like Deon Yelder, Tyler Higbee and Jack Doyle currently in the NFL, there's certainly good reason for why WKU is sometimes known as "Tight End U."

"I like the way they use the tight end position," said Afam. "They do a mixture things with them, and I could definitely see myself as a part of that."

South Warren runs a high-powered spread offense in which five pass catchers can be split out wide on any given play. Afam lines up in the slot and on the line of scrimmage, putting his hands and body to use.

"A little bit of everything. I like to be diverse," said Afam when asked about what he brings to a college offense. "Route running, perimeter blocking, I can do it all."