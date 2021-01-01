Western Kentucky used a strong second half – outscoring Charlotte by 12 – to record a hard-fought 67-63 win in its Conference USA opener on Friday afternoon at Halton Arena.

The Hilltoppers played a sluggish opening half – shooting 40% and committing 10 turnovers – and trailed 36-28 at halftime. They used an 11-0 run, powered by three consecutive 3-pointers, to take a 56-52 lead with 5:21 remaining and made clutch plays late to come out on top.