FRISCO, Texas — Western Kentucky’s season has again been extended.

After missing out on the NCAA Tournament but being chosen as one of 16 teams for the National Invitation Tournament, the Hilltoppers have accomplished the task of getting past the first round by beating Saint Mary’s 69-67 on Wednesday night at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

"Knowing our guys and knowing their character and knowing the toughness of them, they came out and played the way I believed they would play," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "They got themself up off that mat after getting knocked out and got up again. That's the thing I'm most proud of."

WKU (21-7) didn’t take its first lead of the game until the 8:30 mark of the first half, but held a 38-31 advantage at halftime and remained in front throughout the second half.

The Hilltoppers shot 45% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and recorded 17 assists on 25 made shots. They committed only four turnovers while forcing Saint Mary’s (14-10) into 10.

"We were smaller tonight, which made us quicker, which opened up the court" Stansbury said. "I thought that helped us. I thought, defensively, we had a lot of guys that were really good. For the most part, we kept them at bay."

WKU had four different players finish in double figures, led by 21 points from Taveion Hollingsworth. Alongside him, Charles Bassey finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Josh Anderson and Luke Frampton each scored 10 points.

Tommy Kuhse led the Gaels – who shot 48% from the field and 33% from 3 – with 17 points, and Matthias Tass scored 13.

The Tops will now face the Ole Miss/Louisiana Tech winner in the quarterfinals on March 25.

"We got the first one out of the way," Hollingsworth said. "You can't make excuses for the next one. If anything, we would've lost this one. I'm glad the guys got over the pain and the hurt (of the Conference USA Tournament championship loss) we were feeling all weekend. I'm pretty happy for the guys to see that we're going to make a run in this."