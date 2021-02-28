The two teams will square off again on Monday at Noon to conclude the series. The game will be broadcast on both ESPN+ and locally on WKU PBS.

WKU (16-5 overall, 9-2 C-USA) led by nearly 20 points at halftime and never allowed FIU to get in front. The Tops – led by 19 points and 14 rebounds from Charles Bassey and 21 points from Carson Williams – shot 49% from the field and recorded 15 assists with 11 turnovers.

Hosting Florida International in a rare Sunday afternoon matchup, the Hilltoppers took care of business in a 91-58 blowout win at E.A. Diddle Arena to open the two-game Conference USA series on the right foot.

Following a lopsided loss at No. 12 Houston on Thursday, Western Kentucky was ready to bounce back.

Bassey scored the first four points of the game to give WKU an early lead, and the Hilltoppers were up 9-5 at the 15:26 mark of the first half following another basket by Bassey.

Kevin Osawe checked in and immediately knocked down a 3-pointer, and soon after drove inside, drew a foul and made both free throws to put WKU up 18-7 at the 13:01 mark. Shortly after Osawe’s spark, Williams made a 3 to push the Toppers’ run to 17-2 and give them a 23-7 lead.

FIU made a couple of triples to put together some momentum, but Taveion Hollingsworth and Bassey scored on back-to-back possessions to make it 30-13 with 8:29 remaining in the half.

WKU put together a smooth series of plays – forcing an FIU turnover, Dayvion McKnight recovering the loose ball and throwing ahead to Jordan Rawls, who then lobbed it up for Bassey to throw down – to go up 34-17, and the Hilltoppers ultimately took a 44-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Bassey opened the second half with a rebound and layup to give him another double-double – his 13th of the season – and a 3 by Rawls had WKU leading 51-28 just two minutes in.

WKU continued to execute, soon pushing its run to 12-0 – highlighted by a 3 from Hollingsworth and two more baskets from Bassey – to go up 60-28 with still 15:34 remaining.

The Hilltoppers were leading 69-42 with 11:06 left, 80-48 with 6:13 to go and remained in control from there to record the series-opening victory.

NOTES:

– Josh Anderson missed Sunday’s game with an ankle sprain, while Luke Frampton (undisclosed) was sidelined for a second straight game.

– Rick Stansbury started Dayvion McKnight, Taveion Hollingsworth, Jordan Rawls, Carson Williams and Charles Bassey.

– WKU improved to 9-1 in home games this season with the win.

– Charles Bassey has recorded 13 double-doubles this season.

– Follow InsideHilltopperSports.com managing editor Tyler Mansfield on Twitter at @RivalsMansfield. –