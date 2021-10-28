Tops carrying plenty of momentum into Saturday’s game vs. Charlotte

Riding a two-game winning streak after recording back-to-back Conference USA road wins at Old Dominion and FIU, Western Kentucky will be carrying plenty of momentum into Saturday’s Homecoming game against Charlotte, which is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Houchens-Smith Stadium. After starting the season 1-4 with four consecutive losses to Army, Indiana, then-No. 17 Michigan State and UTSA, the Hilltoppers (3-4 overall, 2-1 C-USA) have since reeled off back-to-back wins and have their minds set on making it three straight with a victory over Charlotte this weekend. “I do think the first part of the schedule, with it being as tough as it was, has helped us,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said Monday during his weekly press conference. “I think we’ve grown as a football team. I think we’re a well-coached team, I think we’re a tougher football team, I think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves as a football team.”

While its offense has been producing at a high level since the start of the season by putting up nearly 40 points and 543 yards per game behind the arm of quarterback Bailey Zappe, WKU’s defense has come alive over the past two games – allowing just 20 points to Old Dominion and 19 to FIU last week. Through those two games, WKU totaled 12 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble while getting strong performances from a couple of under-the-radar players such as Nick Days, Mike Allen and Michael Pitts. “I mean, it’s huge, man,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said following Wednesday’s team practice. “I’ve been telling Mike for a long time, ‘Man, we need you. Man, we need you. Just keep working, keep working.’ Not just Mike, but Michael Pitts as well, the linebacking core … there’s guys all over. “It’s just like, ‘Hey, guys. Stay with it, trust me, stay a part of the process,’ and they’ve been trusting it and keep putting in work and it’s good for them. I’m excited for the guys.”

Looking at Charlotte, the 49ers (4-3, 2-1) come into Bowling Green after suffering a 38-9 home loss to Florida Atlantic last Thursday. A team that has been up-and-down throughout 2021, Charlotte is pretty balanced – averaging 26.9 points and 397 yards per game, while allowing 27.4 points and 444.7 yards to its opponents. Quarterback Chris Reynolds leads the way for the 49ers, having thrown for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions, while wide receiver Grant DuBose has reeled in 34 receptions for 536 yards and five TDs and running back Calvin Camp has rushed for 391 yards and three scores. “Charlotte is a very good football team,” Helton said. “Like Conference USA always is this time of year, it’s anybody’s game and everybody’s fighting, scratching and clawing to stay in the hunt. We’ll get their best shot and we need to be ready to play. It’s good to be able to come home for a Homecoming game and hopefully keep this thing going.” Saturday will mark just the fifth all-time meeting between WKU and Charlotte, with WKU leading the series 3-1. The Hilltoppers won last season’s matchup 37-19 over the 49ers on the road in North Carolina.