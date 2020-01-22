HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Western Kentucky is making comeback wins a consistent theme.

After coming from behind in back-to-back wins over Old Dominion and Charlotte, the Hilltoppers recorded yet another comeback victory on Wednesday night – using a big second half to defeat Conference USA foe Marshall 64-60 at the Cam Henderson Center.

WKU (13-6 overall, 6-1 C-USA) played a sluggish opening half and trailed 39-25 at the break but turned its play around over the course of the next 20 minutes to record a fourth straight win – and an important one on the road.

Taveion Hollingsworth finished with 20 points for the Toppers, while Carson Williams scored 15 points and Jared Savage tallied 14.

Ira Bennett led Marshall (9-11, 3-4) with 14 points, while Jarrod West and Marko Sarenac each scored 10.

The two sides will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU started flat and dug itself into an early 7-0 hole, but a 9-3 run – highlighted by a Hollingsworth layup – brought the Hilltoppers within 12-9 at the 11:41 mark of the first half.

Marshall responded with another 7-0 spurt to go up 19-9 at the 9:13 mark, and West’s transition 3-pointer from the right wing gave the Herd a 28-17 lead. Bennett scored inside – and then knocked down a pair of free throws – to give MU a 9-0 run and a 32-17 advantage with 2:48 left in the half.

A pair of layups from Sarenac and Taveion Kinsey gave the Herd their largest lead at 37-18, and although Josh Anderson closed the half with a pair of free throws, WKU was still down 39-25 at the break.

The Toppers shot just 9-of-32 (28 percent) from the field and 2-of-10 (20 percent) from 3-point range over the first 20 minutes. Marshall shot 15-of-29 (52 percent) and 3-of-6 (50 percent) from deep in the opening frame.

WKU finished 22-55 (40 percent), while MU was 24-53 (45 percent).