This one hurt just a bit more.

Not being able to take a lead until late in the game, having to make big shot after big shot throughout the final minutes to stay in it and then losing on a game-winning layup wasn’t the way Western Kentucky wanted Saturday night’s game vs. Charlotte to end.

But that’s how things played out as the Hilltoppers dropped a disappointing 72-70 decision to the 49ers in their Conference USA Bonus Play opener in front of 5,391 fans at E.A. Diddle Arena.

"I felt like the game never got in a great flow for us," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "We just missed so many easy baskets. There was a lot of easy baskets that first half we just didn't make. We missed a lot of easy baskets."

WKU (18-9 overall, 11-4 C-USA) trailed 33-27 at halftime but played a completely different second half – even outscoring Charlotte 43-39 – but couldn’t close it out in the final seconds as Jordan Shepherd drove in, made a layup and sent Charlotte out on top.

"Buzzer beater," Taveion Hollingsworth said of what was so frustrating about this particular loss. "I know we've beat people by it, but just getting beat by a buzzer beater ... it just makes you angry. You don't wanna lose by no buzzer beater."

The Toppers had five players finish in double figures, led by Carson Williams’ 18 points. Alongside him, Hollingsworth scored 16, Josh Anderson had 15, Jared Savage tallied 11 and Camron Justice added 10.

Milos Supica led the 49ers (15-11, 9-6) with 14 points and was one of five in double-digit scoring.

The Hilltoppers continue Bonus Play on Thursday at home against Louisiana Tech. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

WKU was sloppy out of the gate, committing six early turnovers and getting down 8-2 at the 15:58 mark of the first half. A jumper by Hollingworth brought the Hilltoppers within 13-10, and Justice made a pair of free throws to make it 13-12 at the 11:47 mark.

Charlotte used a 7-2 run to go up 20-14 at the 9:45 mark, and WKU later trailed 29-23 after a dunk from Amidou Bamba with 3:52 remaining in the half.

Four straight free throws by the Toppers trimmed their deficit to 31-27 late in the frame, but the 49ers took a 33-27 lead into the locker room at the break.

"We just started out too slow," Anderson said. "We got lucky in the past coming back, but that's not gonna happen every time. Think we're just disappointed 'cause how we came out. We knew we shouldn't have did that."

WKU shot just 9-of-28 (32%) in the first half and 0-of-8 from deep, while Charlotte went 15-of-29 (52%) and made of 2-of-8 3s (25%). Anderson was up to 10 points, and Hollingsworth had nine.

The Tops finished 23-of-50 (46%) on the night, while the 49ers went 30-of-59 (51%).

Savage opened the second half in a positive way for WKU, knocking down a quick 3 from the top of the key to make it a three-point affair. Anderson’s layup – followed by a free throw – brought the Toppers within 36-35, and a Savage dunk had the deficit at 41-39 at the 16:06 mark.

"That's why you play 40 minutes," Stansbury said. "At halftime, you're down 6. I just never felt like we got in a great, great flow in the second half in transition. Don't seem like we got a lot of stops that allowed us to get out. Just seem like there wasn't a lot of plays that allowed us to get out in transition and get some easier baskets."

The 49ers went up 47-40 before Williams ended a two-plus minute scoring drought with a tough basket inside – and Hollingsworth followed up with a pair at the line to make it 47-44 at the 11:59 mark of the half.

A Justice triple – followed by a layup – cut the Hilltoppers’ deficit to 52-49 with 9:03 remaining, and he soon converted a three-point play to even the scoreboard at 54-54.

Down 60-56, Williams hit a layup – and Hollingsworth drilled a tough 3 from the right corner – to give WKU its first lead of the night at 61-60 with 4:04 left. Charlotte responded and went up 64-62, but an Anderson slam tied it with 1:31 remaining.

Savage stepped up and netted a triple to again tie it at 67-67 with 53.6 seconds to tick, and then hit another to follow one made by Charlotte to make it a 70-70 contest with 11 seconds left.

With the scoreboard even at that mark, Shepherd made his way through the lane and recorded his bucket to deal the Tops a tough loss.

"Nothing's changed for us," said Stansbury. "It's just the same as it was when today started; we control our own destiny still. We just let one slip away that could've gave us a little bit of help."