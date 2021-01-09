A 20-0 run by Louisiana Tech led to a 21-point first half deficit for the Hilltoppers on Saturday night - that was a perfect recipe for a 63-58 defeat to the Bulldogs.

The Hilltoppers chipped away and tried to mount a monumental comeback, pulling to within 59-58 at the 1:35 mark after a Dayvion McKnight layup, however, WKU came away with another disappointing split of a weekend C-USA series.

The Hilltoppers shot just 35% from the field, but made eight three-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws.

Taveion Hollingsworth led WKU with 16 points. Charles Bassey had a double-double with 14 points and 13 boards.

Amorie Archibald paced Louisiana Tech with 14 points.

With the loss, the Hilltoppers fall to 9-4 overall and 2-2 Conference-USA play. They will host Marshall on Friday, January 15th.