 Western Kentucky Basketball - Tops drop Saturday's game to Louisiana Tech, 63-58
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-09 22:22:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Tops drop Saturday's game to Louisiana Tech, 63-58

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals
Charles Bassey posts up in Saturday's game against La Tech (Photo: Steve Robers/WKU Athletics)
Charles Bassey posts up in Saturday's game against La Tech (Photo: Steve Robers/WKU Athletics)

A 20-0 run by Louisiana Tech led to a 21-point first half deficit for the Hilltoppers on Saturday night - that was a perfect recipe for a 63-58 defeat to the Bulldogs.

The Hilltoppers chipped away and tried to mount a monumental comeback, pulling to within 59-58 at the 1:35 mark after a Dayvion McKnight layup, however, WKU came away with another disappointing split of a weekend C-USA series.

The Hilltoppers shot just 35% from the field, but made eight three-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws.

Taveion Hollingsworth led WKU with 16 points. Charles Bassey had a double-double with 14 points and 13 boards.

Amorie Archibald paced Louisiana Tech with 14 points.

With the loss, the Hilltoppers fall to 9-4 overall and 2-2 Conference-USA play. They will host Marshall on Friday, January 15th.

Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!
Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!

Rick Stansbury

Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}