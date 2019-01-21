A Jannson Williams layup with 6:18 remaining capped a 7-0 run and put the Thundering Herd up 53-46, but the Hilltoppers immediately responded with a 14-0 run of their own to regain the lead and eventually defeat Marshall by a final score of 68-59.

The Hilltoppers were led in scoring by Josh Anderson with a career-high 25 points. Charles Bassey had his eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Taveion Hollingsworth chipped in with 10 points.

Marshall was led by Jon Elmore with 17 points and C.J. Burks with 13.

With the win, Western Kentucky improves to 10-9 on the season, 3-3 in Conference-USA. Marshall drops to 12-7 overall and at 5-1, suffer their first conference loss of the season.

