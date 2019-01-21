Tops extract revenge, defeat Marshall 68-59
A Jannson Williams layup with 6:18 remaining capped a 7-0 run and put the Thundering Herd up 53-46, but the Hilltoppers immediately responded with a 14-0 run of their own to regain the lead and eventually defeat Marshall by a final score of 68-59.
The Hilltoppers were led in scoring by Josh Anderson with a career-high 25 points. Charles Bassey had his eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Taveion Hollingsworth chipped in with 10 points.
Marshall was led by Jon Elmore with 17 points and C.J. Burks with 13.
With the win, Western Kentucky improves to 10-9 on the season, 3-3 in Conference-USA. Marshall drops to 12-7 overall and at 5-1, suffer their first conference loss of the season.
NOTES:
- WKU went 18-22 from the free-throw line, Marshall went 7-10.
- WKU had 11 second-chance points, compared to three for Marshall.
- Marshall had 11 steals, compared to six for WKU.
- WKU had 34 points in the paint, Marshall had 24.
- WKU out rebounded Marshall by 19 with a 47-28 margin.
- WKU snapped Marshall's nine-game C-USA winning streak.
- WKU turned the ball over nine times in a little over eight minutes to start the game, had
15 at halftime.
- WKU had 21 turnovers (only three in the last 16 minutes), Marshall had 16.
- Starters for WKU: Dalano Banton, Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Jared Savage, Charles Bassey