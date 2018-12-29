Western Kentucky had another chance to get not only another quality non-conference win, but a high-quality non-conference win against the 15th ranked Wisconsin Badgers inside Diddle Arena on Saturday evening.

Mission accomplished.

The Hilltoppers improved to 7-6 on the season, defeating Wisconsin 83-76.

WKU had a red hot shooting performance in the second half, going 19-28 from the field, which helped them pull away midway through the second stanza.

The Hilltoppers had four players in double figures, led by Taveion Hollingsworth with 22, Charles Bassey with 19, Jared Savage with 16, and Josh Anderson with 15.

Freshman point guard Dalano Banton was two points shy of a triple double. His final stat line was eight points, ten assists, and 13 rebounds.