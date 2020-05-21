Chance McDonald , a two-star Class of 2021 quarterback out of Steilacoom (Wash.) High School, announced Thursday evening on Twitter his commitment to Coach Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers.

McDonald, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound pro-style quarterback, received an offer from WKU back on April 3 and has committed to the Tops over Bucknell, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, San Jose State and other schools.

As a junior last season, McDonald completed 233 of 353 passes for 3,812 yards and 49 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. He averaged 272.3 yards per game while leading his Sentinels team to an 11-3 campaign.