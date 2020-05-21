Tops land commitment from Steilacoom (Wash.) QB McDonald
Western Kentucky has landed another quarterback.
Chance McDonald, a two-star Class of 2021 quarterback out of Steilacoom (Wash.) High School, announced Thursday evening on Twitter his commitment to Coach Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers.
Western Kentucky, let’s get it! #GoTops! @BryanEllisWKU @WKUVinceLewis @Coach_Helton @BrandonHuffman @rivalsmike @SteillyFB pic.twitter.com/5c45CeiI5U— Chance McDonald (@chancemcdonaldd) May 21, 2020
McDonald, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound pro-style quarterback, received an offer from WKU back on April 3 and has committed to the Tops over Bucknell, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, San Jose State and other schools.
As a junior last season, McDonald completed 233 of 353 passes for 3,812 yards and 49 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. He averaged 272.3 yards per game while leading his Sentinels team to an 11-3 campaign.
McDonald is WKU's first pledge for the 2021 class.