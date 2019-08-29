Western Kentucky just couldn’t get out of its own way.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead over FCS program Central Arkansas, the visiting Bears went on to outscore the Hilltoppers 21-0 in the fourth quarter and earn a 35-28 win on Thursday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

WKU (0-1) – which starts a season 0-1 for the second consecutive season – will travel to Florida International next Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

WKU was sharp out of the gate.

After Central Arkansas went three-and-out on its first drive, the Hilltoppers stuck first on their first series – and in quick fashion – as running back Gaej Walker took a handoff from quaterback Steven Duncan and unloaded for a 68-yard touchdown run to put themselves up 7-0 at the 12:45 mark of the first.

WKU doubled its lead to 14-0 with 3:47 remaining in the quarter with Duncan’s five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Joshua Simon, which capped a nine-play, 56-yard drive that lasted 3:47.

UCA was able to answer at the 8:59 mark of the second as quarterback Breylin Smith connected with wide receiver Luj Winningham for a 23-yard score. Winningham’s reception finished off an eight-play, 70-yard drive that took 3:11 off the clock and cut WKU’s advantage to 14-7.

Duncan kept it himself for a three-yard TD to make it 21-7, but the Bears answered with a late score – a Smith four-yard pass to receiver Tyler Hudson – to get within 21-14 at the break.

WKU outgained UCA 249-208 in the first half and had a 133-15 advantage in rushing yards.

Walker remained hot in the ensuing half.

On 2nd and 6 at the Central Arkansas 10, Walker took a handoff from Duncan, zig-zagged through the middle and into the end zone to record his second TD and give WKU a 28-14 lead at the 8:54 mark of the third. The scoring play capped a lengthy 7-play, 60-yard drive that took 3:41.

The duo of Smith and Winningham connected for their second TD on the first play of the fourth quarter as the wideout reeled in a 20-yard reception and crossed the pylon to bring the Bears within 28-21 with 14:55 remaining.

After not being able to convert on third down at the UCA 15, WKU settled for a 32-yard field goal attempt by true freshman Cory Munson. The kick went left, and the Toppers’ lead remained at seven.

Following Western’s missed kick, Central Arkansas needed just one play to score on an 80-yard trick-play pass from running back Carlos Blackman to Winningham to even the scoreboard at 28-all with 9:59 left.

Another TD from Blackman, this one a run-in from a yard out, gave the Bears a 35-28 lead with 6:51 on the clock and handed WKU its first deficit of the night – and it wouldn’t be able to overcome it.

The Hilltoppers finished with 488 yards compared to UCA’s 424. Walker finished with 152 yards on 19 carries, wide receiver Jacquez Sloan had 74 yards on five carries, Jahcour Pearson made seven receptions for 68 yards and Duncan went 26-of-39 for 304 yards.

Smith finished 20-of-28 for 324 yards, while Winningham tallied 222 yards on eight catches.