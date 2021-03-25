 Tops' season ends with NIT quarterfinal loss to Louisiana Tech
Western Kentucky's season came to an end with a loss to Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals.
FRISCO, Texas — Western Kentucky’s season has come to an end.

Facing the same team for the third time this season, the third-seeded Hilltoppers couldn’t overcome fourth-seeded Louisiana Tech’s hot 3-point shooting and struggled to find an consistent offensive rhythm – ultimately falling 72-65 in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Thursday night at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Hilltoppers held a four-point lead with 3:25 remaining in the first half, but Louisiana Tech – which shot 11 of 18 from beyond the arc for the game – closed the frame with four straight triples to lead 39-31 at halftime. The Bulldogs remained in front throughout the entire second half, never allowing WKU to get back in front.

WKU – which finishes the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 21-8 – shot just 23 of 66 (35%) from the field and 9 of 30 (30%) from 3-point range. The Tops finished with three players in double figures: Jordan Rawls (20 points), Charles Bassey (15 points and 16 rebounds) and Taveion Hollingsworth (13 points).

Kalob Ledoux led Louisiana Tech (23-7), which shot 47% overall, with 20 points.

The first half was full of runs.

While WKU scored the first five points of the game, Louisiana Tech followed with five straight of its own to make it a 5-5 contest at the 17:37 mark.

The Hilltoppers and Bulldogs traded baskets over a lengthy stretch from there, as Andrew Gordon and Ledoux scored on back-to-back trips before Bassey recorded two straight buckets to make it 17-16 in Tech’s favor at the 10:32 mark.

A jumper by Hollingsworth – followed by a 3-pointer from Luke Frampton – gave WKU a 21-19 lead, but Louisiana Tech put together a quick 8-0 run to go up 27-21 with 6:40 remaining in the half.

The Tops got hot, assembling a 10-0 run highlighted by 3s by Josh Anderson and Hollingsworth to take a 31-27 lead with 3:25 left, but the Bulldogs fired right back with 12 straight – all off 3s – to take a 39-31 advantage into the locker room at the break.

Dayvion McKnight’s jumper and a pair of Rawls free throws brought WKU within 43-40 at the 15:53 mark of the second half, but Isaiah Crawford and Ledoux hit back-to-back 3s to put Louisiana Tech up 51-43 at the 13:42 mark.

Ledoux netted another triple – and Kenneth Lofton scored inside – to open up a double-digit advantage for the Bulldogs at 58-48 with 10:09 remaining.

Amorie Archibald’s basket made it 60-51 Tech with 6:24 left, and a jumper from Crawford kept WKU trailing 62-56 at the 4:06 mark.

Leading 66-60, Lofton recorded a steal and finished it off with an uncontested dunk to seal it for Tech with just under a minute left to tick.

