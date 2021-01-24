 Western Kentucky Basketball - Tops sweep Middle Tennessee with Sunday's 68-52 win
Tops sweep Middle Tennessee with Sunday's 68-52 win

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals
Charles Bassey was dominant this weekend against Middle Tennessee (Photo: Adam Gue/Marshall Athletics)
Charles Bassey was dominant this weekend against Middle Tennessee (Photo: Adam Gue/Marshall Athletics)

The Hilltoppers used a stifling defense against Middle Tennessee on Sunday, holding the Blue Raiders to just 28.6% from the field on their way to a 68-52 win.

With the victory, the Hilltoppers improve to 13-4 overall, 6-2 in C-USA play. It's Western Kentucky's best start since the 2001-02 season.

Charles Bassey once again led the way for the Hilltoppers, scoring 23 points while adding 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Jordan Rawls had 10 points off the bench while senior Josh Anderson chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Middle Tennessee (3-9, 1-5) was led by Jayce Johnson, who tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.

Western Kentucky's is scheduled to host Old Dominion on Friday at 7 p.m. CT at E.A. Diddle Arena.

