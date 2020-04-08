Transfer Market Options
At this time every year in college basketball, players stay and players go. That's no different for Western Kentucky, where redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Gambrell entered the transfer portal.
The Hilltoppers are also shopping around in the transfer portal as well, looking to add the right experienced talent to their roster.
We take a closer look at three current transfers the Hilltoppers have been linked too so far.
MICHAEL FLOWERS - WESTERN MICHIGAN
- Flowers has been one of Western Michigan's best players the last two seasons and is coming off a junior campaign where he averaged a career-high 16.9 points 3.3 assists per game. In three seasons at WMU, Flowers averaged 13 points and 2.5 assists per game.
Others schools involved: Arkansas, Butler, Temple, Oklahoma State, Northern Kentucky
ARTUR LABINOWICZ - EVANSVILLE
- Labinowicz was productive in his lone season in an Evansville uniform, averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He started his college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Evansville. He saw his minutes quickly diminish when former head coach Walter McCarty was fired and interim head coach Todd Lickliter took over.
Other schools involved: Albany, Rice, Eastern Illinois
MICHAEL WYNN - WAKE FOREST
- As a sophomore last season, Wynn played in 14 games, scoring 18 points. As a freshman, he played in 27 games and scored 52 points. Wynn had a couple of issues off the court and was suspended for the Wooden Legacy championship game and a game against Pittsburgh last season. He was rated a 3-star prospect coming out of high school, starring at Liberty Heights (N.C.).
Other schools involved include: Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Cincinnati, Wichita State, UMass, St. Bonaventure, Towson, Georgia State.