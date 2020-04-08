News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 12:13:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Transfer Market Options

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals

At this time every year in college basketball, players stay and players go. That's no different for Western Kentucky, where redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Gambrell entered the transfer portal.

The Hilltoppers are also shopping around in the transfer portal as well, looking to add the right experienced talent to their roster.

We take a closer look at three current transfers the Hilltoppers have been linked too so far.

MICHAEL FLOWERS - WESTERN MICHIGAN

(Photo: WMU Athletics)
(Photo: WMU Athletics)

- Flowers has been one of Western Michigan's best players the last two seasons and is coming off a junior campaign where he averaged a career-high 16.9 points 3.3 assists per game. In three seasons at WMU, Flowers averaged 13 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Others schools involved: Arkansas, Butler, Temple, Oklahoma State, Northern Kentucky

ARTUR LABINOWICZ - EVANSVILLE

(Photo: Evansville Athletics)
(Photo: Evansville Athletics)

- Labinowicz was productive in his lone season in an Evansville uniform, averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He started his college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Evansville. He saw his minutes quickly diminish when former head coach Walter McCarty was fired and interim head coach Todd Lickliter took over.

Other schools involved: Albany, Rice, Eastern Illinois

MICHAEL WYNN - WAKE FOREST

(Photo: Wake Forest Athletics)
(Photo: Wake Forest Athletics)

- As a sophomore last season, Wynn played in 14 games, scoring 18 points. As a freshman, he played in 27 games and scored 52 points. Wynn had a couple of issues off the court and was suspended for the Wooden Legacy championship game and a game against Pittsburgh last season. He was rated a 3-star prospect coming out of high school, starring at Liberty Heights (N.C.).

Other schools involved include: Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Cincinnati, Wichita State, UMass, St. Bonaventure, Towson, Georgia State.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}