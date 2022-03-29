 Western Kentucky Hilltopper Football-Transfer WRs/DB talk transition in week two of spring practice
football

Transfer WR's and DB's talk transition in week two of spring practice

Drew Toennies
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky began it's second week of spring football as the Hilltoppers reconvened at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Tuesday for spring practice.

Two major offensive additions and one major defensive weapon broke their silence following the conclusion of practice as transfer wide receivers Jaylen Hall and Michael Mathison talked about how they have adjusted to their new team, followed by North Texas transfer defensive back Upton Stout.

Hall introduced himself following the conclusion of practice to talk about what made him choose WKU as well as how things have gone for him so far.

"The offense that they have from a receiver standpoint, that's really attractive and I just want to be a part of that. Everything's been going really good, I can't complain."
— Jaylen Hall

Hall also tallked talked about how it feels to come into a program with a solid offense after a phenomenal 2021 season.

"I wouldn't say there's any pressure. Of course, we want to build off of what the guys did last year. I'm just coming in to perform and showcase why I'm here."
— Jaylen Hall

Mathison also introduced himself and gave a quick recap of how things have so far on The Hill for him since joining the Hilltoppers'.

"Things have been going well so far, it's been a little bit of an adjustment, a change of scenery, but I'm picking things up well."
— Michael Mathison

Mathison also talked about why he decided to leave Akron and take his talents to Western Kentucky.

"Same as Jaylen, the offense is really attractive and I just wanted to be somewhere I can win football games and also develop my game."
— Michael Mathison

WKU co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Crawford talked about what he's seen from the offense so far and his takeways in week two of spring football.

"Offensively, it's been good to watch guys. ... We're probably a little bit ahead in terms of offensively, our players knowing what to do and then it's been exciting to watch the new guys."
— Josh Crawford

Crawford also talked about his offseason recruitment of Western Michigan transfer wide receiver Jaylen Hall and Akron transfer wide receiver Michael Mathison and why he wanted them on the Hilltoppers' offense.

"Something that I just mentioned, speed. There's no question if I am going to single two guys out. Those two guys have been difference makers."
— Josh Crawford

WKU cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson talked about what he's been seeing from the Hilltoppers' defense entering week two of spring practices, approaching Pro Day.

"Extremely excited and proud of the guys. They're doing a good job of both comprehending the defense and being able to take the drills to the field. They're playing fast and they're in the process of developing all the young guys."
— Keynodo Hudson

Hudson also talked about how the Hilltoppers' offense will be setting the defense up for success heading into next season.

"Our offense is going to do a tremendous job of getting us where we need to be for the upcoming fall season, because we're going to play against a lot of dynamic offenses."
— Keynodo Hudson

Stout talked about how things have been going for him so far in spring practice and why he transferred to Western Kentucky.

"I'm loving Western Kentucky, everything about it, I got nothing to complain about. Really, I just wanted to bet on myself, really just wanted to play around with some dogs, get coached by the best coaches."
— Upton Stout

Stout also talked about how it's been working with Hudson and defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.

"Amazing, because I feel like both are the best in the game. It's really just picking their brains, trying to perfect my technique."
— Upton Stout

The Hilltoppers will reconvene for spring practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Thursday for Pro Day.

