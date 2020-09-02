 InsideHilltopperSports - Tyrrell Pigrome is WKU's QB1
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-02 19:14:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Tyrrell Pigrome is WKU's QB1

Maryland grad transfer Tyrell Pigrome will begin the season as WKU's starting quarterback
Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
@SeanW_Rivals

During Wednesday's Zoom conference with the media, Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton named Tyrrell Pigrome the starting quarterback for the Hilltoppers as they prepare to open the season at Louisville on September 12th.

Pigrome, a graduate transfer from Maryland, announced his transfer to Western Kentucky back on May 17th.

The Birmingham, Alabama native accumulated 2,407 yards of offense in 34 games during his time at Maryland. Pigrome started seven of those contents behind center.

