Tyson Helton previews the start of spring football

WKU Football head coach Tyson Helton met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the commencement of the Hilltoppers' spring football schedule, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

"I'm really excited that spring football is here. I'm excited about the opportunity to get back out there and I know the guys have been working really hard in the offseason and putting in a lot of good work, so we'll take it to the field now and see what we've got."

Helton discussed the addition of some new staff to replace the staff that have moved on, saying that all the roles have been filled.

Helton promoted WKU co-defensive coordinator Tyson Summers to defensive coordinator after Maurice Crum took a coaching job at Ole Miss.

Former offensive coordinator Zach Kittley announced his intent to become the new offensive coordinator for Texas Tech earlier this season. Helton promoted Ben Arbuckle to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Josh Crawford stays as the wide receivers coach and will also act as a co-offensive coordinator.