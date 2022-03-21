 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football-Tyson Helton previews the start of spring football
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-21 22:06:36 -0500') }} football

Tyson Helton previews the start of spring football

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

WKU Football head coach Tyson Helton met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the commencement of the Hilltoppers' spring football schedule, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

"I'm really excited that spring football is here. I'm excited about the opportunity to get back out there and I know the guys have been working really hard in the offseason and putting in a lot of good work, so we'll take it to the field now and see what we've got."
— Tyson Helton

Helton discussed the addition of some new staff to replace the staff that have moved on, saying that all the roles have been filled.

Helton promoted WKU co-defensive coordinator Tyson Summers to defensive coordinator after Maurice Crum took a coaching job at Ole Miss.

Former offensive coordinator Zach Kittley announced his intent to become the new offensive coordinator for Texas Tech earlier this season. Helton promoted Ben Arbuckle to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Josh Crawford stays as the wide receivers coach and will also act as a co-offensive coordinator.

"Completed our staff, got a lot of new faces, a lot of talented people I'm really excited about."
— Tyson Helton

With no Bailey Zappe, the Hilltoppers will need another quarterback. Helton said that his decision on who will start at quarterback is undetermined at the moment.

With the addition of West Virginia transfer QB Jarrett Doege and West Florida transfer QB Austin Reed, the Hilltoppers have two competitors who are looking to play as the starting quarterback.

"There's a lot of good quarterbacks. We're going to let everybody compete. I think we've got some talented guys. I don't have a timetable. Usually for me, I don't name a quarterback until a couple of weeks before the first game."
— Tyson Helton

Helton also talked about his expectations heading into spring practice after a standout season with a C-USA East Division title and a Boca Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State.

"I think we have a young football team but I think we've done a great job of recruiting. I think the people we've lost, we're going to replace them with people who are just as talented."
— Tyson Helton

Despite the wildly successful 2021-22 season, Helton said he wanted to ensure the team was successful heading into the offseason. He wanted his team to grow stronger.

"I think we needed it to become a bigger, stronger football team. I felt like we've got some pretty good skill and we've got some good talent. Our guys run fast and they play hard but I really wanted to focus on getting bigger and stronger. And I think we did that."
— Tyson Helton

