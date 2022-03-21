Tyson Helton previews the start of spring football
WKU Football head coach Tyson Helton met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the commencement of the Hilltoppers' spring football schedule, which is set to begin on Tuesday.
Helton discussed the addition of some new staff to replace the staff that have moved on, saying that all the roles have been filled.
Helton promoted WKU co-defensive coordinator Tyson Summers to defensive coordinator after Maurice Crum took a coaching job at Ole Miss.
Former offensive coordinator Zach Kittley announced his intent to become the new offensive coordinator for Texas Tech earlier this season. Helton promoted Ben Arbuckle to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while Josh Crawford stays as the wide receivers coach and will also act as a co-offensive coordinator.
With no Bailey Zappe, the Hilltoppers will need another quarterback. Helton said that his decision on who will start at quarterback is undetermined at the moment.
With the addition of West Virginia transfer QB Jarrett Doege and West Florida transfer QB Austin Reed, the Hilltoppers have two competitors who are looking to play as the starting quarterback.
Helton also talked about his expectations heading into spring practice after a standout season with a C-USA East Division title and a Boca Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State.
Despite the wildly successful 2021-22 season, Helton said he wanted to ensure the team was successful heading into the offseason. He wanted his team to grow stronger.
