Tyson Helton shares takeaways from WKU's second scrimmage

Western Kentucky wrapped up the third week of spring practice on Saturday as the team showcased their talent in the second scrimmage of the spring season. WKU head coach Tyson Helton spoke about how things have been going so far in spring practice and what he took away from the results of the scrimmage.

"I thought it was a good day overall, some really good things on both sides of the ball. I thought we made some explosive plays down the field offensively. Made some critical stops defensively." — Tyson Helton

In the first few minutes of the scrimmage, senior wide receiver Craig Burt Jr. took a hard hit by the defense, which resulted in his early exit from the field. Helton said he needed to talk to the trainers to get an update on how he's doing.

"I haven't had a chance to talk to the trainers yet. After this, I'll get a chance to talk to them." — Tyson Helton

West Virginia transfer quarterback Jarret Doege seemed to have the most reps during Saturday's scrimmage, showcasing his passing game throughout the contest. Doege warmed up his performance with a few handoffs to running back Jakairi Moses and some short throws before firing some deep bullets towards the end zone. Near the end of the scrimmage, the former Bowling Green and West Virginia quarterback fired a deep pass down the field, connecting with junior wide receiver and former MAC rival Michael Mathison for a score.

"I thought that Doege had a good day today. We're going to let guys compete all the way through fall camp. Our guys know that." — Tyson Helton

Freshman quarterback Caden Veltkamp, a former talent at South Warren High School, showcased his abilities as well, making a good first impression on the field as he carried the offense down the field in his first possession. Veltkamp took over for the offense after Doege's first opportunity leading the offense.

Being a young guy coming in and learning the offense in the middle of the year, that's hard to do, but he did a nice job today. It's tough sometimes when you're the youngest guy and you don't get a ton of reps, but he's making the most of his reps right now." — Tyson Helton

Another promising offensive player was redshirt freshman quarterback Darius Ocean, who showcased his skills on the field a few times as well. The Hilltoppers' defense was looking solid during the scrimmage, shutting down the offense throughout the contest with multiple explosive plays, including a few endzone stops and a pick-six. Redshirt junior defensive end Niko Cooper recorded the pick-six of the game, providing a major burst of energy for the defense. Another defensive playmaker during Saturday's scrimmage was redshirt junior defensive back Kahlef Hailassie, who was sighted swatting a deep pass from Doege.

Helton said he wanted to get the newer additions to the roster on the field during scrimmages to see what talent they bring to the table.

"I think there's some young players that could help us next season that need to get more reps. We threw a couple of those guys in today, just to see what they can do." — Tyson Helton