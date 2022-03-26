Tyson Summers recaps week one of spring practice
Western Kentucky closed out the first week of spring practice on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
WKU defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tyson Summers talked about his takeaways from a full week of spring practice.
Summers talked about what the defense has been working on in the first week of spring paractices. He communicated that he has been looking for solid production from his guys this week.
Redshirt senior linebacker Jaden Hunter talked about how things have been going in his first week on the field and what he's seen from both sides.
Hunter also communicated that his goal was to be a mentor to the guys on defense who are just getting here and the ones who played last season.
Redshirt senior defensive end Juwuan Jones, one of the veterans on the roster, talked about what his expectations are at this point in the spring as the Hilltoppers prepare for the 2022 season.
Jones also talkes about the similarities and differences between Maurice Crum's defense and Tyson Summer's defense. Jones said the team has benefitted from Summer's leadership and there are a few things being done differently.
The Hilltoppers return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Tuesday to resume spring practice.
