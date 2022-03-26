Tyson Summers recaps week one of spring practice

Western Kentucky closed out the first week of spring practice on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. WKU defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tyson Summers talked about his takeaways from a full week of spring practice.

"I've been pleased. At the end of the day, players are trying to do what we're asking them to do. I think we're having a lot of fun and some energy." — Tyson Summers

Summers talked about what the defense has been working on in the first week of spring paractices. He communicated that he has been looking for solid production from his guys this week.

"When you start looking at what the three days have been, we're trying to find production, we're trying to find plays where we can eliminate explosives and have a good bit of what we call, havoc plays." — Tyson Summers

Redshirt senior linebacker Jaden Hunter talked about how things have been going in his first week on the field and what he's seen from both sides.

"I like how we have been competing on both sides. I like to see the fights, the competitive spirit from everybody. I think we're definitely taking steps forward as a team." — Jaden Hunter

Hunter also communicated that his goal was to be a mentor to the guys on defense who are just getting here and the ones who played last season.



"I'm trying to step into a big brother role. I'm trying to be a mentor on and off the field. We got a lot of guys that can do a lot of things in the future and I want to see them make it to that level." — Jaden Hunter

Redshirt senior defensive end Juwuan Jones, one of the veterans on the roster, talked about what his expectations are at this point in the spring as the Hilltoppers prepare for the 2022 season.

"Bailey, the Sterns, Mitchell Tinsley and all those folks that broke all those records set the standard real high. We want more. More wins, more tackles, more touchdowns, more picks. Whatever you can do, do more for the team." — Juwuan Jones

Jones also talkes about the similarities and differences between Maurice Crum's defense and Tyson Summer's defense. Jones said the team has benefitted from Summer's leadership and there are a few things being done differently.

"We're gonna be improved from last season. We always want to improve. A lot of things are similar, but there's a lot of things that he's tweaked that are going to be beneficial for us." — Juwuan Jones