UTSA defeats WKU 49-41 to win C-USA Championship

Another exciting chapter of the Western Kentucky, UTSA rivalry took center stage on Friday night. Unfortunately for the Hilltoppers, they suffered the same ending as the first chapter back on October 9th, a loss.

UTSA claimed the Conference USA Championship with a 49-41 win over Western Kentucky in front of a raucous 41,148 fans inside the Alamodome.

The Roadrunners improved to 12-1 on the season with the victory. The Hilltoppers' seven-game winning streak came to an end as they dropped to 8-5 on the season.

UTSA scored two touchdowns off Western Kentucky turnovers - a Jerreth Sterns muffed punt followed by a Bailey Zappe interception - early in the third quarter to take a commanding 42-13 lead.

However, Western Kentucky would storm back and cut the Roadrunners’ lead to eight on two separate occasions - 42-34 with 11:01 remaining after a Kyle Robichaux 1-yard run and 49-41 after Zappe connected with Jerreth Sterns for a 34-yard score with 3:58 remaining in the game.

The Hilltoppers would get the ball back with 1:05 remaining, but a last gasp Hail Mary by Zappe was intercepted by Sam Jahmal at the 6-yard line preventing a WKU miracle and securing a conference title for UTSA.

The Roadrunners racked up 556 yards of total offense, led by star running back Sincere McCormick, who rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris also had a big day, going 19-of-28 for 218 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 81 yards and one score.

Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe finished 36-of-59 for 577 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

His top two receivers were familiar faces in Jerreth Sterns, 10 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and Mitchell Tinsley, who tallied 9 catches for 173 yards and two scores.

Defensively, the Hilltoppers were led by linebacker Demetrius Cain and safety Antwon Kincaide, who recorded 11 tackles a piece.

Western Kentucky will now await their bowl destination, which will be determined on Sunday evening.