The Hilltoppers hit the road against UTSA for a rematch of last year's conference championship, as they tried to put last week's home loss behind them. This was a huge one for WKU to take control of C-USA and move to 2-0 in conference play, but they ultimately fell short to the Roadrunners. Austin Reed with yet another great performance, as he completed 36 of his 50 pass attempts for 387 yards and two passing touchdowns. Reed also added a touchdown run to put his touchdown total to three, with no interceptions. He's not only looking like one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, he's looking like one of the best in the entire country. All three of WKU's losses have been one-score games, and if they correct a couple of miscues, this team could easily be undefeated. WKU made too many mistakes on critical downs to come out with a victory, and they'll have to clean up their self-inflicted wounds if they're going to continue to win games.

First Half Analysis:

Both teams had a pretty good half, as they both scored on their opening drives. UTSA opened it up with a 12-yard touchdown run from quarterback Frank Harris, who had an all-around day with 273 passing yards and one touchdown while rushing for 61 yards and one score. WKU answered back quickly with a touchdown drive of their own, as Austin Reed ran it in from two-yards to even the game up. After both defenses settled in and got some stops, WKU put together a great drive that was capped off with an 18-yard touchdown to Daewood Davis to put the Tops up 14-7 with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter. UTSA finally got out of their slump to even the score at 14-14 after a three-yard touchdown rush by Brendan Brady, which was followed up by a stop and a quick field goal to put UTSA up 17-14 at the break.

Second Half Analysis: