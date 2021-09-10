 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football Recruiting - VIDEO: QB commit Caden Veltkamp talks Hilltoppers and senior season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 22:29:40 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: QB commit Caden Veltkamp talks Hilltoppers and senior season

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals
WKU QB commit Caden Veltkamp leads South Warren (Ky.) to a 42-7 win over Gibson Southern (Ind.) on Friday night
WKU QB commit Caden Veltkamp leads South Warren (Ky.) to a 42-7 win over Gibson Southern (Ind.) on Friday night

South Warren (Ky.) improved to 2-1 on the season on Friday night with a 42-7 win over Gibson Southern (Ind.). Western Kentucky quarterback commit Caden Veltkamp tossed two touchdown passes to help guide the South Warren offense while the Spartans' defense swarmed Gibson Southern's offensive line and held Purdue quarterback commit Brady Allen in check.

Veltkamp was quick to give credit to his teammates for the night's big win. The future Hilltopper also discussed what he's improved on during the first three games of his senior season along with his relationship with the WKU coaches and his recruiting efforts for the Hilltoppers.

All American Pawn & Jewelry is proud to serve the Bowling Green area with all of its pawning, selling, and buying needs! Stop by and see the gang at 412 Old Morgantown Road for great deals on jewelry, firearms, electronics, tools, and so much more. All American Pawn & Jewelry has been in business for over 20 years and look forward to serving you!
All American Pawn & Jewelry is proud to serve the Bowling Green area with all of its pawning, selling, and buying needs! Stop by and see the gang at 412 Old Morgantown Road for great deals on jewelry, firearms, electronics, tools, and so much more. All American Pawn & Jewelry has been in business for over 20 years and look forward to serving you!

****

Talk about it on WKU CONFIDENTIAL.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @TheCaseyWarner.

Like us on FACEBOOK.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}