VIDEO: QB commit Caden Veltkamp talks Hilltoppers and senior season

South Warren (Ky.) improved to 2-1 on the season on Friday night with a 42-7 win over Gibson Southern (Ind.). Western Kentucky quarterback commit Caden Veltkamp tossed two touchdown passes to help guide the South Warren offense while the Spartans' defense swarmed Gibson Southern's offensive line and held Purdue quarterback commit Brady Allen in check.

Veltkamp was quick to give credit to his teammates for the night's big win. The future Hilltopper also discussed what he's improved on during the first three games of his senior season along with his relationship with the WKU coaches and his recruiting efforts for the Hilltoppers.