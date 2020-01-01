{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 18:04:24 -0600') }}
VIDEO: Rick Stansbury, Cam Justice, Jordan Rawls preview start of CUSA play
Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury, graduate transfer guard Camron Justice and freshman guard Jordan Rawls previewed the start of Conference USA play Wednesday.
The Hilltoppers (7-5 overall) host North Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday and Rice at 4 p.m. Saturday.