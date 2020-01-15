News More News
VIDEO: Stansbury, Hollingsworth, Cozart preview Old Dominion, Charlotte

Western Kentucky hosts Old Dominion on Thursday and Charlotte on Saturday.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury, junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth and freshman forward Isaiah Cozart met with the media Wednesday to preview this week's Conference USA action.

The Hilltoppers (10-6 overall, 3-1 C-USA) host Old Dominion at 7 p.m. Thursday and Charlotte at 4 p.m. Saturday.

{{ article.author_name }}