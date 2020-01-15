{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 15:11:43 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
VIDEO: Stansbury, Hollingsworth, Cozart preview Old Dominion, Charlotte
Tyler Mansfield
•
InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.
Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury, junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth and freshman forward Isaiah Cozart met with the media Wednesday to preview this week's Conference USA action.
The Hilltoppers (10-6 overall, 3-1 C-USA) host Old Dominion at 7 p.m. Thursday and Charlotte at 4 p.m. Saturday.