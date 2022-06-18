Warren Central (Ky.) 2024 G Kade Unseld contacted by WKU

Western Kentucky has expressed interest in several notable in-state prospects this past Wednesday during the contact period, including 2024 guard Kade Unseld, a local star out of Warren Central (Ky.). The 6-foot-4 guard spoke with InsideHilltopperSports.com about how it felt to be contacted by Western Kentucky and revealed how long the Hilltoppers have been involved in his recruitment process.

“It feels special with WKU being the hometown team. They've been to a few of my games and have just been getting to know me more.” — Kade Unseld

Unseld said that Western Kentucky has been involved with his recruitment since the beginning of last season, when he was a freshman. He added the Hilltoppers have attended a few of his high school games and have seen him perform on the AAU circuit over the summer.

“They first started to pay attention to me around the beginning of last season, and they came to one in-season game, and the region and state tournament." — Kade Unseld

Unseld said that he's gotten to know WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham, because they've talked in person a few times throughout his recruitment process. He said that on Wednesday morning, he received a text message from assistant coach Martin Cross and spoke with him. The local prospect said that what he likes about the Hilltoppers' coaching staff is that they continue to want to know him more.

“Coach Cross texted me around 11 on Wednesday morning and Coach Cunningham has talked to me a few times in person as well." — Kade Unseld

Unseld additionally talked about how much he knows about Western Kentucky's program and how involved he's been at E.A. Diddle Arena. The emerging junior said that with his dad, William Unseld being the head coach of Warren Central, he's been in Diddle Arena a few times and has been to the Hilltoppers' team camp twice. He said he attended the freshman camp as an eighth grader and was back at the camp this summer.

“With my dad coaching, I had been in that gym a lot as a kid. I played in the freshman camp as I was entering eighth grade and this summer was my second time at the camp.” — Kade Unseld

Unseld said that he was recovering from a shin splint but he was happy with his performance. He said that what the Hilltoppers have liked from him is his ability shoot, pass and his ability to post up against any guards, even ones bigger than him.

“I felt like I played well. They liked my ability to shoot, my ability to pass and they liked that I can post up against smaller guards and take the big ones outside.” — Kade Unseld

Unseld additionally talked about his experience playing under his father at Warren Central High School and revealed how the coaching staff have helped him to develop and get ready for college basketball. As a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, Unseld played in 33 games and was one of the top offensive machines on the Dragons' roster. Unseld averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He shot 46.6% (108-232) from the field, 40.0% (60-150) from beyond the arc and 74.2% (23-31) from the free throw line.

"I think Warren Central is the best developmental program in the state and our coaches do a great job of advancing our skill sets and preparing us for the next level." — Kade Unseld