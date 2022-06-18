Warren Central (Ky.) 2024 G Kade Unseld contacted by WKU
Western Kentucky has expressed interest in several notable in-state prospects this past Wednesday during the contact period, including 2024 guard Kade Unseld, a local star out of Warren Central (Ky.).
The 6-foot-4 guard spoke with InsideHilltopperSports.com about how it felt to be contacted by Western Kentucky and revealed how long the Hilltoppers have been involved in his recruitment process.
Unseld said that Western Kentucky has been involved with his recruitment since the beginning of last season, when he was a freshman. He added the Hilltoppers have attended a few of his high school games and have seen him perform on the AAU circuit over the summer.
Unseld said that he's gotten to know WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham, because they've talked in person a few times throughout his recruitment process. He said that on Wednesday morning, he received a text message from assistant coach Martin Cross and spoke with him.
The local prospect said that what he likes about the Hilltoppers' coaching staff is that they continue to want to know him more.
Unseld additionally talked about how much he knows about Western Kentucky's program and how involved he's been at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The emerging junior said that with his dad, William Unseld being the head coach of Warren Central, he's been in Diddle Arena a few times and has been to the Hilltoppers' team camp twice. He said he attended the freshman camp as an eighth grader and was back at the camp this summer.
Unseld said that he was recovering from a shin splint but he was happy with his performance.
He said that what the Hilltoppers have liked from him is his ability shoot, pass and his ability to post up against any guards, even ones bigger than him.
Unseld additionally talked about his experience playing under his father at Warren Central High School and revealed how the coaching staff have helped him to develop and get ready for college basketball.
As a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, Unseld played in 33 games and was one of the top offensive machines on the Dragons' roster.
Unseld averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He shot 46.6% (108-232) from the field, 40.0% (60-150) from beyond the arc and 74.2% (23-31) from the free throw line.
In addition to hearing from Western Kentucky, Unseld was also contacted by Belmont, Holy Cross, IUPUI and Northern Kentucky during the contact period.
