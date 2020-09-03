InsideHilltopperSports - Wednesday chats: Tyson Helton, Cory Munson

Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton and kicker Cory Munson met with the media on Wednesday. Here are the video links and synopsis of what they said:

"We're going to go ahead and name the starter, that will be Piggy T (Tyrrell Pigrome). He'll be our starter. He's really looking forward to that opportunity, he's excited, and our team is as well."

- In shells on Wednesday after going in full pads on Tuesday.

- Started working on Louisville this week.

- Mentions backup quarterback role is still a close race and still working on who will fill that spot.

- Thinks Pigrome has done a really good job of handling the offense overall.

- Mentions Pigrome's athleticism and ability to make plays, but says offense won't change much with him behind center.

- Likes overall depth at receiver. Says they have more depth this year than last year.

- Have to come in with a chip on their shoulder in order to beat Louisville.

- Thinks Louisville will take another step this year and make a conference run.