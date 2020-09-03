 InsideHilltopperSports - Wednesday chats: Tyson Helton, Cory Munson
football

Wednesday chats: Tyson Helton, Cory Munson

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals

Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton and kicker Cory Munson met with the media on Wednesday. Here are the video links and synopsis of what they said:

TYSON HELTON

"We're going to go ahead and name the starter, that will be Piggy T (Tyrrell Pigrome). He'll be our starter. He's really looking forward to that opportunity, he's excited, and our team is as well."
— Tyson Helton

- In shells on Wednesday after going in full pads on Tuesday.

- Started working on Louisville this week.

- Mentions backup quarterback role is still a close race and still working on who will fill that spot.

- Thinks Pigrome has done a really good job of handling the offense overall.

- Mentions Pigrome's athleticism and ability to make plays, but says offense won't change much with him behind center.

- Likes overall depth at receiver. Says they have more depth this year than last year.

- Have to come in with a chip on their shoulder in order to beat Louisville.

- Thinks Louisville will take another step this year and make a conference run.

CORY MUNSON

Me and John (Haggarty) have been working at getting more consistent, that's a big part of what we needed to work on from last season."
— Cory Munson

- Munson also mentioned working with new long snapper (Matt Baldeck) and gaining chemistry there.

- Talked about working on being consistent in using his plant foot and muscle memory.

- Last season was really important in taking a big step forward for Munson making the transition from high school to college.

- Expects Baldeck to improve the kicking game quite a bit with his previous experience at Michigan.

