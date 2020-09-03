InsideHilltopperSports - Wednesday chats: Tyson Helton, Cory Munson

Wednesday chats: Tyson Helton, Cory Munson
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton and kicker Cory Munson met with the media on Wednesday. Here are the video links and synopsis of what they said:
TYSON HELTON
- In shells on Wednesday after going in full pads on Tuesday.
- Started working on Louisville this week.
- Mentions backup quarterback role is still a close race and still working on who will fill that spot.
- Thinks Pigrome has done a really good job of handling the offense overall.
- Mentions Pigrome's athleticism and ability to make plays, but says offense won't change much with him behind center.
- Likes overall depth at receiver. Says they have more depth this year than last year.
- Have to come in with a chip on their shoulder in order to beat Louisville.
- Thinks Louisville will take another step this year and make a conference run.
CORY MUNSON
- Munson also mentioned working with new long snapper (Matt Baldeck) and gaining chemistry there.
- Talked about working on being consistent in using his plant foot and muscle memory.
- Last season was really important in taking a big step forward for Munson making the transition from high school to college.
- Expects Baldeck to improve the kicking game quite a bit with his previous experience at Michigan.