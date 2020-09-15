InsideHilltopperSports - Week 1 Pro Topper Update

The NFL's opening week is officially in the books, and there were a few former Hilltoppers who made an impact for their respective teams across the league.

Tyler Higbee picked up some key grabs in the Rams win over the Cowboys (Photo: therams.com)

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Higbee put together what was the strongest week overall for a former Hilltopper. The TE1 for the Rams put up three catches, on four targets, for 40 yards in the Rams Sunday Night Football win over the Cowboys. A 13.3 yard per catch average is always nice to see from your tight end, however it was when Higbee made his catches that mattered most. In the second quarter Higbee caught a 21-yard pass over the middle setting up what would be a field goal to help the Rams take the lead 10-7 early in the second quarter.

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Doyle put together another respectable TE1 kinda game for the Colts. In the Colts 27-20 loss at the Jaguars, Doyle posted three catches, on four targets, for 49 yards. Doyle had the highest yard per catch average on the team coming out to 16.3 yards per catch. With Eric Ebron gone from the Colts this season, expect Doyle to put out numbers more like his 2017 season in which the former Top put up 80 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (5th season, first with NYJ) The last former Hilltopper to have an impact this week was Fant. Fant got the start at right tackle for New York in their 27-17 loss at the Jets. Although the Jets did not emerge victorious there were a couple positives. The Jets matched the Bills five yards per play on offense, and the Jets were 1/1 in goal to go efficiency. The Jets' offensive line unit will look to improve on three sacks given up and an abysmal 52 yards rushing in week 1.