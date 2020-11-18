Tyler Higbee throws a stiff arm versus the Seahawks on Sunday. (Photo: therams.com)

After week 10 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Colts 34, Titans 17 Doyle missed the game versus Tennessee with a concussion and is questionable for week 11. Season stats: 15 targets, 9 catches, 108 yards, 2 TD This week: Packers @ Colts, 3:25pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) BYE WEEK Fant and the Jets were on their bye week in week 10. Season stats: 494 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed This week: Jets @ Chargers, 3:05pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Rams 23, Seahawks 16 Higbee tallied three catches for 60 yards in the Rams win over the Seahawks. Season stats: 31 targets, 23 catches, 296 yards, 3 TD This week: Rams @ Buccaneers, 7:15pm Monday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) Vikings 19, Bears 13 "Iggy" recorded no stats and played in 22 special teams plays which was 85% of the Bears special teams snaps. Season stats: 6 tackles This week: Bye week

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Dolphins 29, Chargers 21 Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard. Season stats: 669 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 0 sacks allowed This week: Jets @ Chargers, 3:05pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)