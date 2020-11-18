Week 10 Pro Topper Update
After week 10 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)
Colts 34, Titans 17
Doyle missed the game versus Tennessee with a concussion and is questionable for week 11.
Season stats: 15 targets, 9 catches, 108 yards, 2 TD
This week: Packers @ Colts, 3:25pm Sunday
George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)
BYE WEEK
Fant and the Jets were on their bye week in week 10.
Season stats: 494 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed
This week: Jets @ Chargers, 3:05pm Sunday
Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)
Rams 23, Seahawks 16
Higbee tallied three catches for 60 yards in the Rams win over the Seahawks.
Season stats: 31 targets, 23 catches, 296 yards, 3 TD
This week: Rams @ Buccaneers, 7:15pm Monday
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)
Vikings 19, Bears 13
"Iggy" recorded no stats and played in 22 special teams plays which was 85% of the Bears special teams snaps.
Season stats: 6 tackles
This week: Bye week
Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)
Dolphins 29, Chargers 21
Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.
Season stats: 669 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 0 sacks allowed
This week: Jets @ Chargers, 3:05pm Sunday
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)
BYE WEEK
Yelder and the Chiefs were on their bye week in week 10.
Season stats: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 10 yards
This week: Chiefs @ Raiders, 7:20pm Sunday