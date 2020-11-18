 Western Kentucky Football - Pro Toppers in the NFL: Week 10 Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-18 17:35:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Week 10 Pro Topper Update

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Tyler Higbee throws a stiff arm versus the Seahawks on Sunday. (Photo: therams.com)
Tyler Higbee throws a stiff arm versus the Seahawks on Sunday. (Photo: therams.com)

After week 10 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)

Colts 34, Titans 17

Doyle missed the game versus Tennessee with a concussion and is questionable for week 11.

Season stats: 15 targets, 9 catches, 108 yards, 2 TD

This week: Packers @ Colts, 3:25pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)

BYE WEEK

Fant and the Jets were on their bye week in week 10.

Season stats: 494 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed

This week: Jets @ Chargers, 3:05pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

Rams 23, Seahawks 16

Higbee tallied three catches for 60 yards in the Rams win over the Seahawks.

Season stats: 31 targets, 23 catches, 296 yards, 3 TD

This week: Rams @ Buccaneers, 7:15pm Monday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)

Vikings 19, Bears 13

"Iggy" recorded no stats and played in 22 special teams plays which was 85% of the Bears special teams snaps.

Season stats: 6 tackles

This week: Bye week

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)

Dolphins 29, Chargers 21

Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.

Season stats: 669 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 0 sacks allowed

This week: Jets @ Chargers, 3:05pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)

Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

BYE WEEK

Yelder and the Chiefs were on their bye week in week 10.

Season stats: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 10 yards

This week: Chiefs @ Raiders, 7:20pm Sunday

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}