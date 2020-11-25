Jack Doyle celebrates a touchdown on Sunday. (Photo: colts.com)

After week 11 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Colts 34, Packers 31 Doyle recorded one catch for six yards and a touchdown. Season stats: 15 targets, 10 catches, 114 yards, 3 TD This week: Titans @ Colts, 12pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Chargers 34, Jets 28 Fant played in 38% of offensive snaps and left the game with an ankle and knee sprain. He is questionable for week 12. Season stats: 517 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed This week: Dolphins @ Jets, 12pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Rams 27, Buccaneers 24 Higbee tallied four catches for 19 yards and one carry for one yard in the Rams win over the Buccaneers. Season stats: 35 targets, 27 catches, 315 yards, 3 TD This week: 49ers @ Rams, 3:05pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) BYE WEEK "Iggy" and the Bears were on their bye week in week 11. Season stats: 6 tackles This week: Bears @ Packers, 7:20pm Sunday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Chargers 34, Jets 28 Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard. Season stats: 751 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 1 sack allowed This week: Chargers @ Bills, 12pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)