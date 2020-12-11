Forrest Lamp pushes the pile forward versus the Bills on Sunday. (Photo: chargers.com)

After week 12 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Colts 26, Texas 20 Doyle caught one pass for 12 yards in 55% of the Colts offensive snaps. Season stats: 17 targets, 11 catches, 126 yards, 3 TD This week: Colts @ Raiders, 3:05 pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Raiders 31, Jets 28 Fant played in 62 offensive snaps for the Jets in their loss to the Raiders. Season stats: 579 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed This week: Jets @ Seahawks, 3:05 pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Rams 38, Cardinals 28 Higbee tallied four catches for 24 yards and one touchdown, playing 84% of the offensive snaps. Season stats: 43 targets, 32 catches, 345 yards, 4 TD This week: Patriots @ Rams, 3:20 pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) Lions 34, Bears 30 "Iggy" recorded two tackles in 80% of the Bears special teams snaps. Season stats: 8 tackles This week: Texans @ Bears, 12 pm Sunday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Patriots 45, Chargers 0 Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard. Season stats: 906 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 2 sacks allowed This week: Falcons @ Chargers, 3:25pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)