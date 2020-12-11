 Western Kentucky Football - Pro Toppers in the NFL: Week 13 Recap
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-11 07:16:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Week 13 Pro Topper Update

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals
Forrest Lamp pushes the pile forward versus the Bills on Sunday. (Photo: chargers.com)
After week 12 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)

Colts 26, Texas 20

Doyle caught one pass for 12 yards in 55% of the Colts offensive snaps.

Season stats: 17 targets, 11 catches, 126 yards, 3 TD

This week: Colts @ Raiders, 3:05 pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)

Raiders 31, Jets 28

Fant played in 62 offensive snaps for the Jets in their loss to the Raiders.

Season stats: 579 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed

This week: Jets @ Seahawks, 3:05 pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

Rams 38, Cardinals 28

Higbee tallied four catches for 24 yards and one touchdown, playing 84% of the offensive snaps.

Season stats: 43 targets, 32 catches, 345 yards, 4 TD

This week: Patriots @ Rams, 3:20 pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)

Lions 34, Bears 30

"Iggy" recorded two tackles in 80% of the Bears special teams snaps.

Season stats: 8 tackles

This week: Texans @ Bears, 12 pm Sunday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)

Patriots 45, Chargers 0

Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.

Season stats: 906 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 2 sacks allowed

This week: Falcons @ Chargers, 3:25pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24

Yelder played in 23% of the offensive snaps and 24% of the special teams snaps for the Chiefs. He did not record any stats.

Season stats: 3 targets, 3 receptions, 12 yards

This week: Chiefs @ Dolphins, 12 pm Sunday

