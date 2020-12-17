Tyler Higbee moves down field versus the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. (Photo: therams.com)

After week 14 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Colts 44, Raiders 27 Doyle recorded three catches for 44 yards in 69% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 22 targets, 14 catches, 170 yards, 3 TD This week: Texans @ Colts, 12 pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Seahawks 40, Jets 3 Fant played in 100% of offensive snaps at right tackle. Season stats: 632 offensive snaps, 2 penalties, 2 sacks allowed This week: Jets @ Rams, 3:05 pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Rams 24, Patriots 3 Higbee tallied two catches for 34 yards in 87% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 45 targets, 34 catches, 379 yards, 4 TD This week: Jets @ Rams, 3:05 pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) Bears 36, Texans 7 "Iggy" recorded one tackle in 8% of defensive snaps and 73% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 9 tackles This week: Bears @ Vikings, 12 pm Sunday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Chargers 20, Falcons 17 Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard. Season stats: 979 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed This week: Chargers @ Raiders, 7:20 pm Thursday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)