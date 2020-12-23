 Western Kentucky Football - Pro Toppers in the NFL: Week 15 Recap
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-23 12:19:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Week 15 Pro Topper Update

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
After week 15 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Tyler Higbee celebrates his fifth score of the year versus the Jets on Sunday. (Photo: therams.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)

Colts 27, Colts 20

Doyle recorded two catches for 14 yards in 76% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 24 targets, 16 catches, 184 yards, 3 TD

This week: Colts @ Steelers, 12 pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)

Jets 23, Rams 20

Fant played in 100% of the teams' offensive snaps at right tackle.

Season stats: 697 offensive snaps, 2 penalties, 2 sacks allowed

This week: Browns @ Jets, 12 pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

Jets 23, Rams 20

Higbee tallied four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in 83% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 50 targets, 38 catches, 446 yards, 5 TD

This week: Rams @ Seahawks, 3:25 pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)

Bears 33, Vikings 27

"Iggy" recorded no stats in 3% of defensive snaps and 76% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 9 tackles

This week: Bears @ Jaguars, 12 pm Sunday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)

Chargers 30, Raiders 27

Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.

Season stats: 1045 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed

This week: Broncos @ Chargers, 3:05 pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

Chiefs 32, Saints 29

Yelder recorded one catch for six yards and played in 19% of offensive snaps and 24% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 4 targets, 4 receptions, 18 yards

This week: Falcons @ Chiefs, 12 pm Sunday

