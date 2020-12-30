After week 16 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Jack Doyle hauls in a catch versus the Steelers on Sunday. (Photo: colts.com)

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Steelers 28, Colts 24 Doyle recorded four catches for 50 yards in 55% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 30 targets, 20 catches, 234 yards, 3 TD This week: Jaguars @ Colts, 3:25 pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Jets 23, Browns 16 Fant played in 100% of the teams' offensive snaps at right tackle. Season stats: 766 offensive snaps, 2 penalties, 3 sacks allowed This week: Jets @ Patriots, 12 pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Seahawks 20, Rams 9 Higbee tallied three catches for 34 yards in 69% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 56 targets, 41 catches, 480 yards, 5 TD This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) Bears 41, Jaguars 17 "Iggy" recorded two tackles in a season high 18% of defensive snaps and 71% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 11 tackles This week: Packers @ Bears, 3:25 pm Sunday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Chargers 19, Broncos 16 Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard. Season stats: 1102 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed This week: Chargers @ Chiefs, 3:25 pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)