 Western Kentucky Football - Pro Toppers in the NFL: Week 16 Recap
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-30 08:23:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Week 16 Pro Topper Update

After week 16 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Jack Doyle hauls in a catch versus the Steelers on Sunday. (Photo: colts.com)
Jack Doyle hauls in a catch versus the Steelers on Sunday. (Photo: colts.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)

Steelers 28, Colts 24

Doyle recorded four catches for 50 yards in 55% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 30 targets, 20 catches, 234 yards, 3 TD

This week: Jaguars @ Colts, 3:25 pm Sunday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)

Jets 23, Browns 16

Fant played in 100% of the teams' offensive snaps at right tackle.

Season stats: 766 offensive snaps, 2 penalties, 3 sacks allowed

This week: Jets @ Patriots, 12 pm Sunday

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

Seahawks 20, Rams 9

Higbee tallied three catches for 34 yards in 69% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 56 targets, 41 catches, 480 yards, 5 TD

This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)

Bears 41, Jaguars 17

"Iggy" recorded two tackles in a season high 18% of defensive snaps and 71% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 11 tackles

This week: Packers @ Bears, 3:25 pm Sunday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)

Chargers 19, Broncos 16

Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.

Season stats: 1102 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed

This week: Chargers @ Chiefs, 3:25 pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)

Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

Chiefs 17, Falcons 14

Yelder recorded one catch for 12 yards and played in 9% of offensive snaps and 27% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 5 targets, 5 receptions, 30 yards

This week: Chargers @ Chiefs, 3:25 pm Sunday

