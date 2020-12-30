Week 16 Pro Topper Update
After week 16 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)
Steelers 28, Colts 24
Doyle recorded four catches for 50 yards in 55% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 30 targets, 20 catches, 234 yards, 3 TD
This week: Jaguars @ Colts, 3:25 pm Sunday
George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)
Jets 23, Browns 16
Fant played in 100% of the teams' offensive snaps at right tackle.
Season stats: 766 offensive snaps, 2 penalties, 3 sacks allowed
This week: Jets @ Patriots, 12 pm Sunday
Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)
Seahawks 20, Rams 9
Higbee tallied three catches for 34 yards in 69% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 56 targets, 41 catches, 480 yards, 5 TD
This week: Cardinals @ Rams, 3:25 pm Sunday
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)
Bears 41, Jaguars 17
"Iggy" recorded two tackles in a season high 18% of defensive snaps and 71% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 11 tackles
This week: Packers @ Bears, 3:25 pm Sunday
Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)
Chargers 19, Broncos 16
Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.
Season stats: 1102 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed
This week: Chargers @ Chiefs, 3:25 pm Sunday
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)
Chiefs 17, Falcons 14
Yelder recorded one catch for 12 yards and played in 9% of offensive snaps and 27% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 5 targets, 5 receptions, 30 yards
This week: Chargers @ Chiefs, 3:25 pm Sunday