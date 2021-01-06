After week 17 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Doyle recorded three catches for 17 yards in 64% of offensive snaps.

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)

This week: Finished with a 2-14 record

Fant played in 100% of the teams' offensive snaps at right tackle.

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)

Higbee tallied three catches for 41 yards in 82% of offensive snaps.

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

"Iggy" recorded one tackle in 78% of special teams snaps.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)

This week: Finished with a 7-9 record

Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)

Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

Chargers 38, Chiefs 21

Yelder recorded two catches for 6 yards and played in 83% of offensive snaps and 55% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 11 targets, 7 receptions, 36 yards

This week: First round bye in playoffs