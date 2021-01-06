Week 17 Pro Topper Update
After week 17 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)
Colts 28, Jaguars 14
Doyle recorded three catches for 17 yards in 64% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 33 targets, 23 catches, 251 yards, 3 TD
This week: Colts @ Bills, 12:05 pm Saturday
George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)
Patriots 28, Jets 14
Fant played in 100% of the teams' offensive snaps at right tackle.
Season stats: 829 offensive snaps, 2 penalties, 3 sacks allowed
This week: Finished with a 2-14 record
Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)
Rams 18, Cardinals 7
Higbee tallied three catches for 41 yards in 82% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 60 targets, 44 catches, 521 yards, 5 TD
This week: Rams @ Seahawks, 3:40 pm Saturday
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)
Packers 35, Bears 16
"Iggy" recorded one tackle in 78% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 12 tackles
This week: Bears @ Saints, 3:40 pm Sunday
Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)
Chargers 38, Chiefs 21
Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.
Season stats: 1174 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed
This week: Finished with a 7-9 record
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)
Chargers 38, Chiefs 21
Yelder recorded two catches for 6 yards and played in 83% of offensive snaps and 55% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 11 targets, 7 receptions, 36 yards
This week: First round bye in playoffs