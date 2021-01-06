 Western Kentucky Football - Pro Toppers in the NFL: Week 17 Recap
Week 17 Pro Topper Update

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
After week 17 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Deon Yelder prepares to pickup a block on Sunday versus the Chargers. (Photo: chiefs.com)
Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)

Colts 28, Jaguars 14

Doyle recorded three catches for 17 yards in 64% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 33 targets, 23 catches, 251 yards, 3 TD

This week: Colts @ Bills, 12:05 pm Saturday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)

Patriots 28, Jets 14

Fant played in 100% of the teams' offensive snaps at right tackle.

Season stats: 829 offensive snaps, 2 penalties, 3 sacks allowed

This week: Finished with a 2-14 record

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

Rams 18, Cardinals 7

Higbee tallied three catches for 41 yards in 82% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 60 targets, 44 catches, 521 yards, 5 TD

This week: Rams @ Seahawks, 3:40 pm Saturday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)

Packers 35, Bears 16

"Iggy" recorded one tackle in 78% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 12 tackles

This week: Bears @ Saints, 3:40 pm Sunday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)

Chargers 38, Chiefs 21

Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.

Season stats: 1174 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed

This week: Finished with a 7-9 record

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: chiefs.com)
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

Chargers 38, Chiefs 21

Yelder recorded two catches for 6 yards and played in 83% of offensive snaps and 55% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 11 targets, 7 receptions, 36 yards

This week: First round bye in playoffs

