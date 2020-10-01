InsideHilltopperSports - Week 3 Pro Topper Update

After week 3 in the NFL there were a few former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Forrest Lamp was busy protecting Rookie starting quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday. (Photo: chargers.com)

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Lamp started his third straight game for the Chargers, playing in 100% of the team's 78 offensive snaps against the Panthers in a 21-16 loss. Lamp was a key part in keeping Rookie starting quarterback Justin Herbert upright for his second start. The chargers gave up two sacks as an o-line unit and boosted the chargers offense to over 300 yards passing, and more than 100 yards rushing. Lamp has played in 235 offensive snaps this season which is tied for second in the NFL. His overall Pro Football Focus grade sits at just 60 but stands out with a 68.9 pass blocking grade.

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Higbee had another respectable game in the Rams 35-32 loss to the Bills Sunday. He totaled two catches on two targets for 40 receiving yards. Higbee's 20 yard catch average was what stood out in this game. Higbee now sits at 10 catches for 134 yards receiving on the season along with three touchdown catches which is tied for first in the league among tight ends. His Pro Football Focus overall grade sits at 78.3.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) Iyiegbuniwe had one solo tackle for the Bears in their 30-26 win over the Falcons Sunday. He played in a season high 82% of the team's special teams snaps. While only getting in on two defensive snaps, Iggy has proven to bring depth for the Bears at linebacker, good for a 60 run defense grade by Pro Football Focus.