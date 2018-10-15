Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 16:45:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 7: Depth chart and season stats

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Publisher

After falling 40-14 on the road at Charlotte, the Hilltoppers are now 1-5 at the midway point of the season. We take a look at the depth chart and where WKU ranks in season stats as they prepare for a home clash with Old Dominion on Saturday night.

DEPTH CHART:

Ykj5ocxj1msnbznftwkq
WKU depth chart for Old Dominion

SEASON STATS:

2018 Total Offense
NCAA Rank

Total yards

2,146

109th

Yards per play

5.12

108th

Rushing yards

629 total yards

123rd

Passing yards

1,517 total yards

61st

Yards per game

357.7

104th
*Rankings based on 130 total teams
2018 Total Defense
NCAA Rank 

Total yards

2,361

57th

Yards per game

393.5

74th

Yards per play

5.6

74th

Passing yards

1,337

55th

Rushing yards

1,024

73rd
*Rankings based on 130 total teams
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}