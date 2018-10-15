Week 7: Depth chart and season stats
After falling 40-14 on the road at Charlotte, the Hilltoppers are now 1-5 at the midway point of the season. We take a look at the depth chart and where WKU ranks in season stats as they prepare for a home clash with Old Dominion on Saturday night.
DEPTH CHART:
SEASON STATS:
2018 Total Offense
|NCAA Rank
|
Total yards
|
2,146
|
109th
|
Yards per play
|
5.12
|
108th
|
Rushing yards
|
629 total yards
|
123rd
|
Passing yards
|
1,517 total yards
|
61st
|
Yards per game
|
357.7
|
104th
2018 Total Defense
|NCAA Rank
|
Total yards
|
2,361
|
57th
|
Yards per game
|
393.5
|
74th
|
Yards per play
|
5.6
|
74th
|
Passing yards
|
1,337
|
55th
|
Rushing yards
|
1,024
|
73rd