Jack Doyle dives into the endzone for his second score of the season on Sunday. (Photo: colts.com)

After week 8 in the NFL there were a few former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Doyle totaled two catches for 18 yards, and a touchdown on three targets for the Colts in Sunday's 41-31 win at Lions. He now has nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Next week the Colts host the Ravens.

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Higbee hauled in two catches for 14 yards on four targets for the Rams in Sunday's 28-17 loss at Dolphins. He now has 20 catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Next week the Rams are on their bye week.

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Fant played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at right tackle in the Jets' 35-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. Fant has allowed just two sacks on the season so far which is tied for 19th in the league and has just one penalty on the season. Next week the Jets host the Patriots.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) "Iggy" recorded one tackle and played in 27 special teams plays which was 82% of the Bears special teams snaps against the Saints. Next week Chicago heads to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard in the Chargers' 31-30 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Lamp has allowed zero sacks on the season so far and has no penalties on the season. His 527 offensive snaps played is 10th in the league. Next week the Chargers host the Raiders.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)